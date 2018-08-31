Three people taken to hospital following serious crash in Wexford

THREE PEOPLE WERE taken to hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision in Ballycarney, Co Wexford.

A car and a 4×4 collided at the junction of the N80 Bunclody to Enniscorthy road and the R745 (about 6-7km outside Bunclody) at approximately 7pm yesterday.

Gardaí described the collision as “serious”.

The male driver of the 4×4 and the male driver and female passenger of the car were taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment. The driver of the car remains in hospital.

Witnesses to the collision have been asked to contact Bunclody Garda Station on 053 937 7102.