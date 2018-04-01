  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Insurance company pays €4k to woman after initially refusing crash claim over technicality

The Financial Services Ombudsman’s office said that in 2017 there were 1,914 complaints about insurance.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 9,581 Views 20 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3931764
Image: Shutterstock/Branislav Cerven
Image: Shutterstock/Branislav Cerven

AN INSURANCE COMPANY refused to pay a woman’s claim after an accident because she told them in her claim form that she was unemployed.

The woman had listed her occupation as ‘gardener’ when she renewed her policy, but was unemployed at the time of the claim. Her case is one of a number of examples given in an annual report by the Financial Services Ombudsman this week.

The ombudsman’s office said that in 2017 there were 1,914 complaints about insurance.

In this instance, the woman was asked her occupation when she renewed her policy and she told the company she was a gardener.

Following an accident, she submitted a claim in which she stated that she was unemployed. The provider declined the claim on the grounds that she had not disclosed that she was unemployed at the time of renewal.

The woman claimed that the information she provided upon renewal was accurate, as she had been working as a gardener in the community on a voluntary basis, and that she had provided the information in the interests of full disclosure.

During mediation facilitated by the Ombudsman’s office, the provider agreed to assess her claim and subsequently paid her over €4,000.

Complaints about insurance products and services accounted for 42% of all complaints received in 2017. Similar to 2016, motor insurance was the main product type complained about, representing 33% of insurance complaints.

Another example given in the report was of a woman whose car insurance was cancelled due to non-disclosure when she was applying for the policy.

The non-disclosure related to whether or not she had been involved in an accident – regardless of blame – in the past three years. As a result of the cancellation, she struggled to afford insurance premiums, and it negatively affected her business.

As part of a mediated agreement, the provider decided to rescind the cancellation on the basis that the woman may not have fully understood the questions because English was not her first language.

She also received a refund of the premium loading applied during the period in question. Although this was not a large sum, the woman felt this was a significant result as it provided financial freedom and the ability to shop around for new cover.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie last year, ombudsman Ger Deering expressed concern about insurance companies refusing claims and cancelling customers’ policies because of minor non-disclosures.

In many of these cases, companies are asking “vague questions” and leaving it to the consumer to decide whether something is a material issue.

“I would say that consumers need to be very careful about the kind of questions they’re being asked and answer them correctly and providers need to ask the questions in a clear manner that is understandable,” he said.

Read: ‘It has a profound impact’: Insurance companies cancel policies over minor non-disclosures>
Read: A man with no computer literacy had money stolen from him using his online banking service?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Clerical officer forced to take €11,000 salary cut for same job because he's turning 65
45,829  61
2
A collection of nearly 300 years of Irish images is now online
44,330  17
3
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
41,568  22
Fora
1
A lack of new apartments is making Ireland's 'dysfunctional' property market even worse
170  0
2
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
18  0
The42
1
LIVE: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
85,690  47
2
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
60,220  110
3
As it happened: Tipperary v Limerick, National Hurling League semi-final
53,030  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
People are heaping praise on to Dec for successfully hosting Saturday Night Takeaway solo for the first time
7,319  4
2
Just 12 of the most ridiculous headlines about the Royal Wedding so far
7,265  1
3
The #SaggyBoobsMatter movement is inspiring women to cancel plastic surgery
6,781  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DRUGS
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man to appear in court over cocaine, heroin and ketamine drug haul at Dublin Port
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Sixth man arrested after what could be the North's largest ever haul of cannabis
GARDAí
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaÃ­ than any other part of the country
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
Appeal to help find man last seen near Midland Regional Hospital
DUBLIN
LIVE: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
LIVE: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
One fifth of the population plan to attend Pope Francis mass in Phoenix Park
Dublin and Galway name their teams for tomorrow's National Football League final
POLL
When did you start eating chocolate this morning?
When did you start eating chocolate this morning?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
Poll: Would you support a move to ban non-recyclable coffee cups?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie