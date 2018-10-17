Two arrests after large amount of stolen car parts seized

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men as part of an ongoing investigation into stolen car parts.

It comes after an operation that saw premises searched in Meath and Kildare yesterday.

A large amount of suspected stolen vehicles were recovered and seized, gardaí said.

The two men – aged 34 and 24 – were arrested and taken to Trim Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Both men were expected to appear before Trim Garda Station charged in connection with the investigation.

The operation involved the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, and local gardaí.