Cannabis worth â‚¬38k found after driver stopped in Tipperary for speeding

A MAN HAS been arrested and cannabis worth thousands was seized after Gardaí stopped a car for speeding in Tipperary yesterday afternoon.

While Gardaí were on patrol on the M8 in Cahir, a car was detected exceeding the speed limit and pulled over.

The 39-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and for no insurance and no motor tax. The car was also seized.

During the course of a search of the car and the 39-year-old driver, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €38,000 was seized (pending analysis).

The arrested man is due before a special sitting of Cashel District Court today.

Investigations are continuing.