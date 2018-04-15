  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 15 April, 2018
Cannabis worth â‚¬38k found after driver stopped in Tipperary for speeding

GardaÃ­ stopped the 39-year-old driver who was travelling along the M8 yesterday after 3pm.

By GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha Sunday 15 Apr 2018, 2:04 PM
1 hour ago 6,740 Views 26 Comments
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS been arrested and cannabis worth thousands was seized after GardaÃ­ stopped a car for speeding in Tipperary yesterday afternoon.

While GardaÃ­ were on patrol on the M8 in Cahir,Â a car was detected exceeding the speed limit and pulled over.

The 39-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and for no insurance and no motor tax. The car was also seized.

During the course of a search of the car and the 39-year-old driver, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of â‚¬38,000 was seized (pending analysis).

The arrested man is due before a special sitting of Cashel District Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

About the author:

About the author
GrÃ¡inne NÃ­ Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

