Cannabis worth â‚¬38k found after driver stopped in Tipperary for speeding

A MAN HAS been arrested and cannabis worth thousands was seized after GardaÃ­ stopped a car for speeding in Tipperary yesterday afternoon.

While GardaÃ­ were on patrol on the M8 in Cahir,Â a car was detected exceeding the speed limit and pulled over.

The 39-year-old driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving and for no insurance and no motor tax. The car was also seized.

During the course of a search of the car and the 39-year-old driver, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of â‚¬38,000 was seized (pending analysis).

The arrested man is due before a special sitting of Cashel District Court today.

Investigations are continuing.