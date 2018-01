...or did you use more abstract means to choose a career?

...or did you use more abstract means to choose a career?

DO YOU THINK your post-primary career guidance was useful?

Education Minister Richard Bruton has announced a review of career guidance in post-primary schools, further education and training centres and third-level institutions.

The review aims “to ensure that we are providing a high quality, relevant career guidance support service to all students” from post-primary level up to higher education.

So, did you find career guidance useful in deciding your career path?