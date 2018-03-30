€1.6 million in drugs and cash seized in Carlow

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €1.6 million in drugs and cash from a premises in Carlow.

The seizure came as part of ongoing investigations being conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau who are targeting “serious and organised cross-jurisdictional criminal activity”. It was carried out with the assistance of Europol.

The drugs and cash were found during a search which was carried out at a premises located on Tullow Road, Carlow.

A significant quantity of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €1.6 million was recovered along with cash totalling €21,000 and two men aged 38 and 39 were arrested. Both men are currently detained under drug trafficking legislation at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Speaking about the ongoing investigation Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, head of Special Crime Operations said:

“This significant drug seizure and associated arrests are the consequence of ongoing liaison on the part of An Garda Síochána, at an international level. The seizure of cannabis herb at a premises in Carlow arises from ongoing liaison with law enforcement authorities in Europol and Poland with whom we are jointly targeting an organised crime group.”