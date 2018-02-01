Carlow institute to bring in all-campus smoking ban from Valentine's Day

THE INSTITUTE OF Technology Carlow has announced a smoking ban for its entire campus – apart from three select areas.

ITC today said that there would be a campus smoking ban in place from Valentine’s Day, which is also National No Smoking Day. The college is to create three designated smoking shelters at “strategic locations” where people are permitted to smoke, and the ban includes electronic smoking devices.

A number of other third-level campuses have similar bans in place, including UCD. Plans to implement a similar ban at the University of Limerick were initially met with criticism.

The ITC campaign, called the “Smoke Less Campus”, aims to provide a clean air environment based on a survey of attitudes held by students and staff members.

The survey of more than 1,300 students and staff found that over 44% of the respondents were in favour of a smoke free campus – a further 41% supported the initiative if designated smoking shelters were to be included.

Student’s Union president Lorna Fitzpatrick said that they had worked in tandem with the Institute to ensure there would be designated smoking areas for smokers.

We will be supporting students who do wish to quit and encourage anyone thinking of quitting smoking to talk to the nurse or ring the national quit helpline on 1800 201 203.

The chairman of anti-tobacco organisation Ash Ireland, Dr Patrick Doorley, said it welcomed the initiative by the Institute.

“This initiative will assist in making smoking uncommon among students and staff and will, of course, greatly reduce tobacco waste litter.

“Institute of Technology Carlow can now become a smoke free leader in the third-level sector and this will ultimately reduce smoking prevalence and save lives.”