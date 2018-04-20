  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 20 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí renew appeal for information to help find Carlow man missing since March

Rafal Filipowicz has been missing from his home since 16 March.

By Sinead Baker Friday 20 Apr 2018, 11:52 AM
1 minute ago 5 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3968481
Rafal Filipowicz (no clearer image is available)
Image: Garda Press Office
Rafal Filipowicz (no clearer image is available)
Rafal Filipowicz (no clearer image is available)
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help finding a man missing since 16 March.

Rafal Filipowicz, 30, is missing from his home at Green Road, Carlow. He was last seen on Friday 16 March at approximately 8am in the area of Portlaoise General Hospital.

Filipowicz is described as being 5’11’’ in height, with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Filipowicz or has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Baker
sinead.baker@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
24,018  0
Fora
1
Debenhams kept posting million-euro losses after emerging from examinership
4  0
The42
1
After three Ireland caps and 204 club appearances, Ulster scrum-half announces retirement
12,129  27
DailyEdge
1
Skin Deep: How to use bronzer without looking like an Oompa Loompa who's had a roll in some muck
2,912  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
Eyes peeled! 8 players to watch out for in the Division 1 ladies football league semi-finals
19-year-old cyclist dies after collision with truck near UCD this afternoon
Evening Poll: Should there be a kayak course in the middle of Dublin's IFSC?
CORK
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
Cork city's car ban 'grand experiment' could end after just three weeks
Student accommodation plan for Cork 'overlooks the city's architectural, cultural and social history'
Appeal for witnesses after woman in her 90s dies following Cork crash
COURT
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Jury convicts former New York nanny of murdering two children aged two and six
Man goes on trial accused of serial rape of his younger sister
Man accused of attempted killing of wife with hammer is suffering from a mental illness, court told
YOUR SAY
Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Show Country Special tonight?
Poll: Will you watch the Late Late Show Country Special tonight?
Poll: Are you registered to vote?
Poll: Should the minimum wage be raised?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie