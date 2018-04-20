Gardaí renew appeal for information to help find Carlow man missing since March

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help finding a man missing since 16 March.

Rafal Filipowicz, 30, is missing from his home at Green Road, Carlow. He was last seen on Friday 16 March at approximately 8am in the area of Portlaoise General Hospital.

Filipowicz is described as being 5’11’’ in height, with brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm.

He was wearing a red polo shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and dark coloured runners when he was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Filipowicz or has information that could help with the investigation is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.