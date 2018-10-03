This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Case where Leaving Cert student lost out on college place 'cannot be repeated', judge says

Rebecca Carter received an official offer of her college place last week.

By Aodhan O Faolain Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 7:44 PM
1 hour ago 4,596 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4267181

Rebecca Carter Rebecca Carter Source: Paddy Cummins/IrishPhotodesk.ie

A HIGH COURT Judge has said that the situation students like Rebecca Carter, whose Leaving Cert Exam points were wrongly totted up, find themselves in “cannot be repeated”.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys said that the current system where Leaving Cert exams are reviewed by the State Examination Commission (SEC) is “highly unfair” and has caused “untold stress” to Rebecca, who earlier this week started her chosen course in veterinary medicine at UCD, and others who go through the appeal system.

The Judge said in order to avoid a repeat of similar problems in the future “an intensified process of coordination, in which central government could place a facilitative role might assist .”

The Judge added that people should not think that Rebecca’s case had an entirely “Hollywood ending”. She had lost the initial crucial first few weeks of her course.

She had missed out not just because of a mistake in the SEC’s process, but because the error correction fails to restore Ms Carter’s entitlement to take up a place in time for the start of the course.

A system that does not allow applicants to take up their courses until one and a half months after the start of the academic year is, “manifestly not fit for purpose,” the Judge said.

The Judge added that in fairness to the SEC, not all the problems caused by the time tight frames and lack of coordination by various independent agencies in the education sphere are entirely the fault of any one actor.

The Judge’s remarks were contained in his full written judgment in a case brought by Ms Carter (18) of Ardcolm Drive, Rectory Hall, Castlebridge, Wexford, had sued the SEC challenging its decision not to re-check her points score in time to allow her to obtain a place in Veterinary Medicine.

Late last month Mr Justice Humphreys ruled that the Commission, which opposed the application, must rectify an error in the totting up of Rebecca’s Leaving Certificate marks before UCD closed its admissions for 2018.

The Judge said that had her points been correctly added up she would have achieved an extremely high mark that would easily have qualified her for a place at the UCD course.

‘Severe stress’

Rebecca, represented by Micheal P O’Higgins SC and Brendan Hennessy instructed by solicitor Eileen McCabe, had repeated her leaving certificate exams and had received 554 points, just six short of the required number for veterinary medicine at UCD.

The points required for the course had dropped to 555 in the second round offer which had left her only a point short.

Rebecca was not satisfied that the result in her business exam fairly reflected her exam performance and took part in a review.

It had been discovered that her points total had been wrongly totted up and had the error not have occurred she would have surpassed the level required for the veterinary course.

After her marks were reviewed, Rebecca’s business studies grade was increased from a H2 to a H1 grade, and she was offered a place in what was her first choice.

The Judge also awarded Ms Carter the costs of the action.

The Judge said in his written judgement that it was nice to hear that the SEC was anxious to be seen publically to wish Rebecca well, particularly as it has defended the action on the basis that it argued her proceedings were self-serving.

The SEC the judge added had also raised the issue of possible costs consequences of taking her action. “Presumably, in making its latest intervention the SEC had in mind Rebecca’s averments as to the severe stress this matter had caused her,” the Judge added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    132,514  158
    2
    		Irish airspace reopens but knock on delays may carry on into tomorrow
    54,517  38
    3
    		Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    48,468  0
    Fora
    1
    		A major hospitality firm has been warned over its operation of short-term lets in Dublin
    1,122  0
    2
    		Web Summit has agreed a 10-year deal worth €110m to stay in Lisbon
    167  0
    3
    		Irish-founded fintech firm First Circle has landed $26m to take on Southeast Asia
    79  0
    The42
    1
    		Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    21,217  64
    2
    		Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye
    20,400  26
    3
    		History suggests the potential impact of mental warfare shouldn't be dismissed
    20,108  21
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Conor McGregor finally responds to his dad being 'none too plussed' with the DART
    6,845  1
    2
    		Brian McFadden and Delta Goodrem used to spit in each other's mouths in public...it's The Dredge
    5,173  1
    3
    		Here's why Ultrabland from Lush is my favourite skincare product of all time
    3,552  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    'A nightmare': Blanchardstown residents being kept up all night by beeping Krispy Kreme customers
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    Disgruntled gardaÃ­ vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Disgruntled gardaí vent anger over new digital clocking-in system at Shankill meeting
    Arrest over distribution of 'child sex dolls' as gardaí raid 32 premises
    30-year-old man pleads guilty to murdering mother-of-four Samantha Walsh in Waterford city last year
    COURTS
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Man who left schoolmate deaf in one ear in brawl was 'jealous' he was with a girl at the nightclub
    Dublin man who groped woman as she slept at house party jailed for 11 months
    Eight life sentences upheld for man jailed for raping mother and daughter 'in every conceivable way'
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Arlene Foster says her Brexit red line is 'blood red'
    Government wants to avoid scenario where there would be two time zones on the island of Ireland
    Taoiseach on DUP leader's belief the Good Friday Agreement can be changed: 'It is not up for negotiation'
    GARDAí
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    Woman (60s) dies following fatal collision involving truck in south Dublin
    This woman has been missing from Kildare since Friday
    'Particularly concerning': Minister responds to 10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie