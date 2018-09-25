This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arlene Foster claims Martin McGuinness knew of whistleblower's concerns over Cash for Ash as early as she did

Foster also derided the actions of former DUP minister Jonathan Bell in her testimony before the RHI inquiry today.

By Cianan Brennan Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 10:50 PM
13 minutes ago 1,167 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4254063

Renewable Heat Incentive scheme A laptop displays the live feed of DUP leader Arlene Foster giving testimony to the RHI inquiry today in Belfast Source: PA Wire/PA Images

DUP LEADER ARLENE Foster has claimed that her former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness was aware of a whistleblower’s concerns regarding the so-called Cash for Ash scandal in Northern Ireland as early as she was.

The public inquiry into the scandal today heard from Foster regarding the incident that kickstarted the scandal – a note from the whistleblower that claimed the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme was being abused by people who were using their heating systems all day and night for financial gain.

The furore over the scheme eventually led to the collapse of the Assembly government at Stormont (on foot of Martin McGuinness’s resignation over Cash for Ash) in January of 2017, which has remained without a functioning executive ever since.

Foster first received the note regarding the whistleblower’s concerns in January of 2016. She had been the minister with responsibility for initiating the scheme in 2012.

Today she told the inquiry that McGuinness, who died in March 2017, had been aware of those concerns at the same time that she first came to know of them.

She said that if she had not given McGuinness the note, that she had certainly told him about it.

‘Great regret’

“My recollection is clear, if I didn’t show it to the DFM (Deputy First Minister), I certainly spoke to the DFM about it,” she told the inquiry.

She said that if something akin to the note in question had “come into the DUP system” it would also have come to the notice of Sinn Féin.

“So I would have imagined that Sinn Féin were aware of that document,” she said.

Foster also took aim at her successor as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Investment (the department with responsibility for the RHI scheme) in the north, former DUP MLA Jonathan Bell, saying it was a ‘great regret’ of hers that she hand not removed him from office when she became First Minister in January 2016.

Bell had previously claimed that fellow DUP representatives had attempted to ‘fit him up’ over the scandal, which saw him suspended from the party in December 2016.

“Clearly with hindsight I shouldn’t have left him there, the view was expressed to me, how much harm can he do in three months.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    55,499  14
    2
    		Trump brings the house down at UN General Assembly after insisting his White House has 'achieved more than any other'
    51,371  75
    3
    		Labour MP praised for explanation of why Brexit poses a huge problem for the Irish border
    46,988  94
    Fora
    1
    		Lloyds Pharmacy has accused striking workers of 'putting the lives of patients at risk'
    390  0
    2
    		Wicklow Gaol is using virtual reality to show tourists the horrors of 19th century prison
    150  0
    3
    		TV juggernaut HBO is turning its Irish Game of Thrones sets into tourist attractions
    125  0
    The42
    1
    		For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    40,052  13
    2
    		Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    35,692  33
    3
    		'I'm sure Liam will be looking down and will be delighted'
    17,405  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys stepped in to defend a plus-sized blogger after backlash on their Instagram account
    12,969  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams said she would 'pay good money' to delete a former relationship from the internet
    9,628  1
    3
    		Cleaning Instagram: harmless craze or harmful obsession?
    7,276  8

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    WEXFORD
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Student who missed out on college place because of examiner's mistake calls situation 'an utter disgrace'
    Two men charged in Wexford over seizure of €2 million in cash
    Two men to appear in court over €1.7m cash seizure
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí investigating after man entered hotel room of schoolgirls on trip for National Ploughing Championships
    Gardaí release number of drink driving arrests - 15,000 more than previously published
    Gardaí issue warning after motorists test positive for cocaine and cannabis
    DUBLIN
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Paddy Cosgrave slams FG on housing crisis, declines to say if he raised issue personally with Taoiseach
    Annual house price growth in Dublin slows to 2.7% as average three bed semi now costs €443,333
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    HOUSING
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    'I was literally rock bottom. I was seven years out on the streets ... there's no way I'm going back'
    Eoin Ó Broin: 'He is the Minister. The buck stops with him. He must change the policy... or go'
    'It's a weird side-effect': Activist hopes PigeonGate video will bring attention to housing movement

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie