Dublin: 5 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Police make appeal over cash and iPad stolen from parochial house in Belfast

Police said the man could assist them with their enquiries.

By Sean Murray Monday 2 Apr 2018, 12:39 PM
1 hour ago 4,221 Views 7 Comments
Parochial house burglary 1 Source: PSNI

PSNI DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING a burglary last September have released an image of a man they believe could help them with their inquiries.

The robbery took place at a parochial house at Marquis Street in south Belfast in September 2017.

Entry was gained to the property and a sum of cash and an iPad were said to have been stolen.

Detective sergeant Sam McCallum has appealed for anyone who can help in identifying the man pictured to contact detectives in Musgrave on 101 (or 004428 9065 0222 from outside Northern Ireland).

