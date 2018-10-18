Poll: Do you prefer to use contactless payments?

A TIPPING POINT has been reached in terms of how Irish people spend their money, according to the lead author of a new report into cashless payments.

Martin Raymond of London-based strategy firm The Future Laboratory says Ireland’s tech scene and its population demographics will make cash payments a minority in the next half-decade.

He also said the advance of cashless tech is not just about how easy it is to use, it’s also about millenials dispelling notions.

