This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 23 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (23) engaged in “catfishing” to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images and videos

Ben Mooney later told gardaí that he had contacted up to 15 teenage boys in the two years before he was caught.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Tuesday 23 Oct 2018, 6:20 PM
7 minutes ago 801 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4301629
Image: Shutterstock/tommaso79
Image: Shutterstock/tommaso79

A YOUNG DUBLIN man who engaged in “catfishing” to lure teenage boys into sharing explicit images of themselves online will be sentenced early next year.

Garda Daniel Tracey revealed that Ben Mooney (22) used the name “Nicole Heffernon” to email and contact teenage boys through Facebook.

Gda Tracey explained that Mooney had been “catfishing”, which is pretending to be someone else online, to obtain images of boys in their underwear and naked. The garda said there were also videos of the teenagers masturbating.

Mooney later told gardaí that he had contacted up to 15 teenage boys in the two years before he was caught.

Mooney, of Rathsallagh Park, Shankill, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to knowingly possessing child porn and possessing 4,000 images and 300 videos of child porn on a Samsung mobile phone at his home on January 5, 2016. He has no previous convictions.

Gda Tracey told Genevieve Coonan BL, prosecuting, the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in America contacted gardaí about two email addresses sharing child porn.

One of these email addresses was in the name Nicole Heffernon and the other belonged to a 16-year-old boy.

During the investigation, gardaí spoke with this boy, along with two other males aged 16 and 15 years. They told officers that a person pretending to be a 16-year-old girl had contacted them through Facebook and had been sending them explicit material.

Gda Tracey said the IP address for the Nicole Heffernon email led back to Mooney’s home. He and colleagues got a search warrant for the premises, where Mooney and his parents were present.

Mooney asked his parents to leave him with gardaí and then admitted he had contacted up to 15 teenage boys over the last two years.

Gda Tracey said Mooney gave officers a number of emails, with which he had communicated with other suspected paedophiles through a Russian website. Gardaí also seized two mobile phones and a computer hard drive during the search.

Gda Tracey told Coonan that 70% of the 6,000 images on the phones was a mixture of pornography and child pornography. He said the child porn images fell onto the lower two levels of the scale and consisted of children posing erotically, solo masturbation and sexual activity between minors.

He said a “huge percentage” of the material involved young males between ten to 16 years old.

Gda Tracey agreed with Seán Guerin SC, defending, that Mooney made full admissions before forensic analysis had been done on the computer hard drive. He accepted that Mooney had been 19 years old at the time and that he had been struggling with his sexuality.

He further agreed that Mooney seems to have turned his life around, noting that he was “staying up all night playing computer games and sleeping all day” at the time.

Judge Melanie Greally ordered a report from The Probation Service and adjourned the sentence to January, when she will hear a plea in mitigation from Mr Guerin.

Comments are off as Mooney has yet to be sentenced.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'I feel very low': Victim of racist abuse on Ryanair flight say she's struggling after verbal attack
    60,032  82
    2
    		'A mixture of joy and sadness' for family of Gussie Shanahan as gardaí confirm 2001 remains belong to him
    51,884  8
    3
    		Giant mice are massacring two million seabirds every year
    36,511  24
    Fora
    1
    		These are the airlines that will dominate Dublin Airport's skies this winter
    458  1
    2
    		A new report claims Dublin Airport needs a third terminal - but DAA is having none of it
    172  0
    3
    		Center Parcs is planning a €10 million spa for its new Longford resort
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		McGregor releases statement on 'fair and square' defeat to Nurmagomedov
    42,851  87
    2
    		Munster coach would be surprised if Murray makes Ireland squad for November tests
    19,844  17
    3
    		New champions emerge, joyous scenes, mass brawl - 5 talking points after Sunday's club action
    19,380  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jonah Hill's recent criticism of toxic masculinity is spot on
    8,049  4
    2
    		Amy Schumer hid her pregnancy announcement in a friend's Instagram story... it's The Dredge
    4,753  1
    3
    		The Podge & Rodge Show made its return last night, but what did the nation think of it?
    3,896  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Man found guilty of murdering 54-year-old Dermot Byrne in Swords
    Man found guilty of murdering 54-year-old Dermot Byrne in Swords
    Irish woman pleads guilty to killing fiancé David Walsh in Sydney
    Limerick man jailed for ten years for rape and 'persistent sexual abuse' of stepdaughter
    GARDAí
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    Man (34) appears in court charged with the murder of Amanda Carroll
    Woman (91) dies after car she was driving hits tree in supermarket car park
    DUBLIN
    GardaÃ­ confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Gardaí confirm murder investigation as community in 'shock and sadness' over Amanda Carroll killing
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Tributes paid to Amanda Carroll as Garda investigation into her death continues

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie