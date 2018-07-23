Catherine Noone to join Fine Gael ticket in the 'group of death'

SENATOR CATHERINE NOONE is to join Richard Bruton on the Fine Gael ticket in Dublin Bay North for the next general election.

Noone was now-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s running mate in Dublin West, where she received 1,074 first preference votes.

This evening at a party meeting she was selected to run alongside Education Minister Bruton.

Noone, who is Deputy Leader of the Seanad, recently chaired the Oireachtas Committee on the Eighth Amendment. A practising solicitor, she said that she is looking forward to running in the area.

“I’m looking forward to working hard for the area and campaigning in advance of the election, whenever that may be.”

“Dublin Bay North is a large and increasingly diverse constituency affected by a wide range of issues. Certain areas have a growing population of young families – whilst others are have an increasing aging population, providing a variety of issues which I intend to tackle head on. These include matters concerning new schools; transport issues and planning strategy.”

Dublin Bay North was one of the most competitive constituencies in 2016, being dubbed the “group of death”. It saw sitting TDs Terence Flanagan and Aodhán Ó Ríordáin lose their seats and well-known senator Averil Power miss out on election.