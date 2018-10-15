This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 15 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

European bank to help fund electricity cable linking Ireland and France in light of Brexit

The €1 billion underwater electricity cable linking Ireland and France is expected be finished by 2025/2026.

By Christina Finn Monday 15 Oct 2018, 6:10 AM
21 minutes ago 472 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4282811
Image: Shutterstock/Feng Yu
Image: Shutterstock/Feng Yu

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK is to lend money to Ireland to support the Celtic Interconnector, an electricity-link between Ireland-France. 

There are fears that Ireland is too reliant on the UK for its energy needs, and in light of Brexit there are doubts over the security of the gas Ireland imports from Britain. 

The former Environment Minister Denis Naughten had indicated previously that other options were being examined. 

EIB Vice-President Andrew McDowell said talks about the amount of money Ireland will borrow are at an “early stage”, adding that he did not have a final figure. 

Vice President of the EIB, Andrew McDowell said the EU bank is showing “solidarity to Ireland” by supporting some big price-tag projects such as the Dublin and Cork port expansion as well as the Celtic Interconnector. 

McDowell, who is a former advisor to Taoiseach Enda Kenny, said the EIB is backing the Celtic interconnector project to ensure there is a direct power connection between Ireland and continental Europe, which he said will help “manage and mitigate the type of risks Ireland faces into the future”. 

The €1 billion underwater electricity cable linking Ireland and France is expected be finished by 2025/2026.

McDowell said investment in Ireland by the EU bank is being “stepped up” in light of the threat of Brexit.

The EIB recognises “Ireland’s unique exposure to the potential downsides of Brexit and that is why we have stepped up our activity in Ireland”. 

“It is about supporting enterprise and making sure that available to enterprise is long-term financing for investment loans to create new products and new markets that will help diversify away from the UK and manage that risk.

“But on top of that we are also looking at a number of infrastructure projects and financing things like the expansion of Dublin Port, the expansion of the port in Cork to create new direct shipping lines into continental Europe,” added the EIB vice-president. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    40,416  22
    2
    		Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?
    33,168  12
    3
    		FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    31,990  93
    Fora
    1
    		The government was told that shifting TV licence duties to Revenue would crush post offices
    1,217  0
    2
    		'If we're not successful in five years, we won't be here': Go-Ahead answers privatisation fears
    711  0
    3
    		If we want to keep roofs over people's heads, then we need tradespeople - not just degree-holders
    217  1
    The42
    1
    		Have the Irish public fallen out of love with the national team?
    38,046  59
    2
    		From Enniskillen to Old Trafford: the 32-year-old Fermanagh native who's Jose Mourinho's right-hand man
    37,004  5
    3
    		'I have obviously got a lot of faith in him as a player' - O'Neill on Ireland's man of the match
    27,433  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'Sorry, my hands are too small': Why I can no longer maintain conversations via text
    13,575  0
    2
    		Are the days of influencer marketing numbered?
    3,720  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
    3,621  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    Garda Superintendent David Taylor has been suspended following the Charleton report
    Gardaí investigate after man (40s) killed in house fire in Cork
    Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    LEO VARADKAR
    FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    FactCheck: Is Varadkar right to say immigrants are more likely to be working than Irish people?
    Mini-reshuffle sees a change for Richard Bruton and two seats for the west at Cabinet
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    TURKEY
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    Saudi stocks plunge after Donald Trump threatens 'severe punishment' over journalist's disappearance
    Freed US pastor flying home from Turkey after case sparked crisis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie