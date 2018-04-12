  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Like it's 2008 - Irish people set to break the €100 billion barrier in consumer spending this year

Spending will be at a greater level than the previous high-water mark in 2008, if the forecasts are to be believed.

By Cianan Brennan Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 3,866 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3953442

3609 Christmas shoppers_90531205 Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

SPENDING ON CONSUMER products is set to hit record levels in Ireland this year, according to the Central Bank.

The regulator’s latest quarterly bulletin indicates that the spending power of Irish citizens is flourishing due to a strong jobs market and wage competition.

Meanwhile, revised upward forecasts suggest that the economy is set to grow by 4.8% this year and 4.2% in 2019, up slightly from the bank’s previous bulletin.

Irish consumer spending will pass the €100 billion mark, up 2.9%, according to the bank’s predictions to €103.5 billion, a higher peak than that seen before the economic crash bit hard in 2008, indicating high levels of consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, a further 99,000 people are expected to leave the live register and be in work by the end of next year, with wages set to rise in tandem per employee by 3.3% on average for 2018 and 2019.

Unemployment is expected to average at 4.8% in 2019, down from the 5.6% predicted for this year.

Inflation is set to rise slightly from 0.8% to 0.9% in 2019.

A new way for forecasting housing completions will see 23,500 units constructed in 2018, rising to 28,500 next year, the report predicts.

It isn’t all good news however, with the Central Bank warning that Donald Trump’s controversial US tax reform, coupled with possible changes to the taxation of online and digital services and the risk of international protectionism, in the run-up to Brexit for example, capable of having a negative influence on the otherwise thriving economy.

“While today’s forecasts are positive, we have to remember that the highly open and therefore volatile nature of the Irish economy means we can take nothing for granted,” said the Central Bank’s director of economics and statistics Mark Cassidy.

We have extensive links to other economies through trade, technology and finance and so unexpected events could see the growth in our economy thrown off course.

He warned that while Brexit has caused “relatively little pain” thus far to Ireland’s finances, prudence dictates that the Central Bank plan for a time when things have taken a turn for the worse.

“Any obstacles to the way the UK currently trades with the EU is likely to generate a reduction in long-term living standards in Ireland, reduce the range of imported goods available to Irish consumers and make it more difficult for domestic firms to export their goods,” Cassidy added.

You can read the report in full here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
The Overtones singer Timmy Matley has died aged 36
99,809  17
2
Blood-stained sheets, a pornographic gif and a tweet: Legal arguments in the rugby rape trial
73,375  0
3
'Cyber persecution' - Ulster Rugby fans take full page ad calling for Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding to be reinstated to team
53,838  0
Fora
1
After three decades in business, the owners of Kiely's in Donnybrook are selling the iconic pub
1,435  0
2
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
367  0
3
INM claims its alleged data breach happened 'under the instruction' of its ex-chairman
159  0
The42
1
Incredible late drama as Ronaldo scores last-gasp penalty to send Real Madrid in Champions League semis
38,929  115
2
Roma chairman fined for diving into historic fountain during last night's celebrations
30,923  30
3
Irish boxers claim eight medals at Commonwealths with semis and finals to come
16,610  23
DailyEdge.ie
1
Irish people gave some heartbreaking, some amazing, and some hilarious reasons for donating to Together for Yes
10,874  6
2
Ellen brought the yodelling kid from the meme on to her show where he got a college scholarship from Walmart
8,033  1
3
Drake lost a game of Fortnite to a gaming streamer and had to pay him $5,000... it's The Dredge
4,820  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Homeless man who told parish priest that he would 'cut his throat' sentenced to 3 months
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ concerned for wellbeing of man missing almost 2 weeks
Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing almost 2 weeks
Man (43) dies in workplace accident at Mullingar business park
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit
COURT
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
Cosby paid €2.7 million to former employee who accused him of sexual assault, retrial hears
Two Vietnamese men smuggled into Ireland to work in cannabis growhouse jailed

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie