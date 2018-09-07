This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Saturday 8 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The inquiry into the Cervical Check scandal has been completed

MInister for Health Simon Harris will meet with the author of the report Dr Scally next week.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 7 Sep 2018, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,884 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4225479
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE REPORT INTO the Cervical Check controversy has been submitted to the Department of Health, it confirmed.

The report by Dr Gabriel Scally will be forwarded to the Attorney General prior to submission to government and subsequent publication.

Minister for Health Simon Harris intends to meet Dr Scally early next week to be briefed on his report, after which the Minister will bring it to Cabinet.

The Minister also intends to liaise with Dr Scally on arrangements to brief the women
and their families on the contents of the report.

While in the process of carrying out his inquiry, Scally has been vocal in his criticism of certain aspects relating to the Cervical Check controversy. 

Interim recommendations made in June by Scally said an immediate ex-gratia payment of €2,000 should be paid to each woman involved in the Cervical Check scandal and to the next of kin of the deceased.

Upon that announcement, Scally said that  it had been difficult to obtain information in the format required.

“I am frustrated by it,” he said. “The problem is the volume of information that we’re going to have to go through and its availability to us, because it is not yet coming either in the quantity I would want it or in the way I would want it.”

Harris later said that it was “absolutely pathetic” and “not acceptable” that documents were being provided in a way that was easy to access.

Background

The CervicalCheck controversy came into the public eye when Vicky Phelan, whose cervical cancer is now terminal, settled a High Court action against the HSE and the US laboratory tasked with reviewing one of her smears for €2.5 million.

At least 18 women whose smear tests were highlighted during an audit have since died. Health Minister Simon Harris launched an inquiry into the controversy in May.

The scoping inquiry will examine details of the non-disclosure of information: from Cervical Check audits to patients and what various parties – including the HSE and the Department of Health – knew and when they knew it.

It will also examine the tendering, contracting and operation of the labs contracted by Cervical Check.

Related Reads

31.05.18 Women affected by CervicalCheck controversy 'borrowing money to get to healthcare appointments'
16.05.18 'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
15.05.18 Expert leading CervicalCheck inquiry concerned about 'fevered atmosphere'

Earlier today, The Independent.ie reported that CervicalCheck was in talks with three laboratories on renewing their contracts from next month.

“CervicalCheck laboratory services are currently provided by two contracted laboratories and one public laboratory,” the HSE said in a statement to TheJournal.ie.

“The contractual arrangements that are in place are due for renewal in October. The HSE has been in negotiations with the contracted laboratories with a view to extending contractual arrangements for a period pending full roll out of HPV primary screening.”

A separate strand of the examination will review the screening tests of all the women who have developed cervical cancer who participated in the screening programme since it was established (more details on the Scally probe here).

- with reporting by Daragh Brophy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Northern Irish Secretary admits she didn't understand 'nationalists don't vote for unionist parties'
    52,826  82
    2
    		Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler to divorce after 25 years of marriage
    44,368  71
    3
    		Live traps set for 'puma' rumoured to be roaming around Cork
    38,900  35
    Fora
    1
    		New rules are on the way for Airbnb hosts in Dublin to crack down on short-term lets
    1,039  0
    2
    		Once worth $800m, Tintri is winding up its Cork business after flirting with bankruptcy
    416  0
    3
    		Galway medical device maker Novate Medical has been sold for up to $150m
    212  0
    The42
    1
    		2016 Olympic champion cyclist left paralysed after crash during training
    33,314  10
    2
    		Limerick All-Ireland hurling winner suffers torn cruciate in club game
    25,303  9
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    20,651  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Coleen Nolan quits Loose Women and postpones tour after Kim Woodburn row
    11,724  0
    2
    		Kanye's collaborated with Pornhub on a jumper line for their inaugural awards... It's The Dredge
    3,617  0
    3
    		8 times you channelled Emily from The Devil Wear Prada without even realising
    3,521  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    CRIME
    State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire
    State Pathologist Marie Cassidy to retire
    Bank card details of 380,000 British Airways customers hacked
    Man and woman arrested over €1.7 million heroin seizure in Dublin
    TAOISEACH
    Government 'regrets misunderstanding' after refusal to meet with mother of Danielle McLaughlin
    Government 'regrets misunderstanding' after refusal to meet with mother of Danielle McLaughlin
    Trump likely to stop off in Ireland on his way home from Paris, says Coveney
    Eoghan Murphy says there were 'crazier' ideas than Varadkar's to create pro-Fine Gael online accounts
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    HOUSING
    Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city
    Waterford activists stage 24-hour occupation of vacant property in city
    Minister warns councils he will use emergency powers if inaction on housing continues
    The 5 at 5: Thursday

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie