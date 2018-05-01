Cabinet to consider plan for cervical smear investigation

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris will today bring a plan for a Hiqa investigation into the CervicalCheck screening programme to Cabinet.

The investigation follows HSE confirmation that 17 women whose cases were reviewed as part of an audit into the scheme have died.

In total, the probe carried out by the HSE’s Serious Incident Management Team has found that, of the 208 cervical smear result cases being scrutinised, only 46 women were told about the history of their smear tests.

In a statement last night, Harris confirmed that a Hiqa investigation will take place into CervicalCheck, which will place a “particular focus on the quality assurance systems, clinic audit processes and the communications with patients”.

Harris has written to Hiqa asking it to undertake the statutory investigation.

The CervicalCheck scandal comes in light of the case of Vicky Phelan, a Limerick mother-of-two who had a smear test in 2011 where abnormalities were missed, and who wasn’t informed until last year despite the information coming to light following a 2014 audit, has been causing shockwaves since last week.

Last Thursday, 43-year-old Phelan settled a High Court damages claim for €2.5 million over her missed diagnosis.

The HSE has also established a helpline so women can seek information themselves.

It can be reached:

From Ireland: 1800 45 45 55

From outside Ireland: +353 21 4217612