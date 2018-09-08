Tyres and rickshaws set ablaze at building close to Four Courts

Source: Twitter/Dublin Fire Brigade

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE have early this morning been battling a large fire in central Dublin.

The blaze broke out on Chancery Street, situated to the rear of the Four Courts close to the epononymously-named Luas stop. The first call to DFB came at 12.45am.

7 fire engines & other units have attended this fire off Chancery St Dublin 1. Large volumes of smoke in area, as a precaution close all windows if you're nearby. Tyres & rickshaws are believed to be involved #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/qwRRwXwAS3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 8, 2018

Seven fire engines and assorted other units attended the scene, together with gardaí, the ESB, and Dublin City Council’s dangerous buildings unit. No injuries have been reported. One fire engine remains at the scene dealing with the remaining hotspots of the fire.

The fire service said on Twitter that it’s believed the fire may have been caused by the setting alight of “tyres and rickshaws”. It’s understood the blaze occurred at a commercial building on the street.

Dublin Fire Brigade urged locals to shut their windows due to the presence of large volumes of smoke in the area.

Luas red line services were suspended between Smithfield and the Point for a time but have now returned to normal.