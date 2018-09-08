This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 8 September, 2018
Tyres and rickshaws set ablaze at building close to Four Courts

The blaze broke out at about midnight on Chancery Street, just north of the Liffey in Dublin city centre.

By Cianan Brennan Saturday 8 Sep 2018, 9:55 AM
2 hours ago 20,320 Views 23 Comments
6 Source: Twitter/Dublin Fire Brigade

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE have early this morning been battling a large fire in central Dublin.

The blaze broke out on Chancery Street, situated to the rear of the Four Courts close to the epononymously-named Luas stop. The first call to DFB came at 12.45am.

Seven fire engines and assorted other units attended the scene, together with gardaí, the ESB, and Dublin City Council’s dangerous buildings unit. No injuries have been reported. One fire engine remains at the scene dealing with the remaining hotspots of the fire.

The fire service said on Twitter that it’s believed the fire may have been caused by the setting alight of “tyres and rickshaws”. It’s understood the blaze occurred at a commercial building on the street.

Dublin Fire Brigade urged locals to shut their windows due to the presence of large volumes of smoke in the area.

Luas red line services were suspended between Smithfield and the Point for a time but have now returned to normal.

