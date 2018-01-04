New year, new career? Tell us what advice you need to make the leap

NEW YEAR, NEW you – the most prolific phrase you’ll read and hear this month.

January ushers in a desire for change and a reboot in the most important areas of our lives; our physical and mental wellbeing, our relationships, our living spaces. It’s also a perfect time to think about job satisfaction and prospects – the working world goes back into top gear after the festive slowdown.

If you are one of those who has faced into 2018 with doubts about whether you are on the right career path for you (or on a path at all), then TheJournal.ie wants to hear from you.



We are hosting a Facebook Live on Monday afternoon, 8 January, with career and performance coach Jane Downes. While we will be taking questions live from our Facebook participants on the day, we also want to hear from you in advance.

What is the biggest obstacle to you ringing the changes in your current work?

What information are you finding difficult to access about the jobs market?

What is your biggest fear in relation to changing your career path?

Feel free to leave your questions in the comments below or to email them to editor@thejournal.ie, with the subject line marked ‘Career change’.

Keep an eye out for our Jobbio Careers Magazine on TheJournal.ie on Monday, bringing you advice, trends and the latest news from the world of work.