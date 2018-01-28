  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 28 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Changes to how Irish couples were taxed has led to increase in married women working

The changes made in Budget 2000 caused considerable debate and controversy at the time, according to the ESRI.

By Cliodhna Russell Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 9:46 AM
1 hour ago 7,045 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3818942
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images
Image: Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

CHANGES TO HOW Irish couples were taxed in 2000 has led to an increase in the number of married women in employment.

According to the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), the employment rate of married women increased by about 5 percentage points as a result of the reform which moved to a more individualised set of rules.

Up to 2000, Ireland had a system of joint taxation, which allowed a working spouse to use the tax allowances, credits and bands of a non-working spouse.

This imposed a higher tax rate on the non-earning spouse if they joined the labour market, making it less likely that they would take up employment.

Budget 2000 introduced the partly individualised income taxation system through a non-transferable element of the standard rate band.

According to the ESRI, this increased the financial incentive for non-working spouses to work.

It added that the international trend in recent decades has been to move towards individualised taxation systems.

The author of the report Karina Doorley said: “This analysis indicates that the partial individualisation of the Irish taxation system achieved one of its stated goals, to increase the incentive for spouses to join the labour market.”

Read: The government will spend €40 million closing the ‘pensions gap’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'I went from dad bod to six-pack in eight months because of a promise I made myself as a child'
73,029  65
2
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
60,471  86
3
Three men arrested after armed robbery of Dublin pharmacy
31,839  17
Fora
1
How Dealz's 'build now, ask later' record is slowly catching up with it
855  0
2
A Dublin startup has raised millions to corner the data protection training market
303  0
3
A co-op housing group wants to build projects in south Dublin and border counties
185  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kildare, Allianz Football League Division 1
49,758  15
2
As it happened: Liverpool v West Brom, FA Cup fourth round
46,296  63
3
As it Happened: Cork v Kilkenny, Division 1A hurling league
46,062  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Reese Witherspoon, Domhnall Gleeson, and The Rock... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
8,746  1
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
6,364  1
3
How Well Do You Remember These Bangers From 1998?
5,626  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
HEALTH
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Selling energy drinks to children: No plans from other retailers to copy Aldi's ban
Number of elderly people with four or more diseases to double by 2035
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
GARDAí
National Stadium shooting: GardaÃ­ looking for dark coloured Lexus car
National Stadium shooting: Gardaí looking for dark coloured Lexus car
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie