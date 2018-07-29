Irish Prison Service recruiting chaplains to 'encourage and support' inmates

THE IRISH PRISON Service (IPS) is currently seeking to recruit a number of full and part-time chaplains.

In partnership with the IPS, Cpl Healthcare is currently recruiting chaplains for a number of permanent full and part-time vacancies in prisons across the country.

A panel will be formed from which current and future vacancies will be filled. Interviews will take place in Dublin in August.

Current vacancies exist in the following prisons:

Mountjoy Campus

West Dublin Campus

Arbour Hill

Cork

Limerick

Castlrea

Shelton Abbey

Future vacancies will exist across the network, which also includes Portlaoise Prison Campus and Loughan House Open Centre, Co Cavan.

The salary for a permanent full-time contract ranges from â‚¬37,143 to â‚¬46,953, based onÂ 37 hours per week on a rostered basis over seven days, with 25 days of annual leave.

The role would include the following:

Encouraging prisoners to work towards positive lifestyle change and motivating and assisting them in addressing offending behaviour and engaging with prison services as well as attend to the spiritual needs of prisoners

Working as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Encouraging and supporting prisoners in adapting to prison life

Preparing prisoners for life post-release as law-abiding, valued members of society

Visiting prisoners in all parts of the prison and seeking to build relationships based on trust, respect and confidentiality

Responding, intervening and being present at times of trauma, crisis, illness and grief affecting prisoners, visiting prisoners in hospital if necessary

Assisting prisoners in efforts to keep in touch with their families.

Promoting mutual respect between prisoners, and between prisoners and staff

Applicants are required to hold a recognised professional qualification in pastoral care or equivalent, a recognised professional qualification in theology, and have a minimum of one yearâ€™s pastoral experience in a community, school, hospital, prison or other similar setting.

The closing date for applications is Friday, 3 August. More information can be read here.