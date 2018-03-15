Three men to appear in court over Dublin firearm seizure

THREE MEN WHO were arrested on Saturday in an organised crime operation are due to appear in court today charged with various offences.

Last Saturday, members of the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau operation intercepted a van on Gardiner Street in Dublin. Three men, one in his 20s and two in their 30s, were arrested for conspiracy to murder.

Three firearms, described as a sub machine gun, a semi automatic pistol and a revolver, were allegedly recovered.

A fourth man who was arrested that day has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the information of the DPP.

The men are due to appear in court in Dublin at 10.30am.

