  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Regulator says up to 40 Irish charities could be owed €70k by company in liquidation

The High Court heard on Friday that up to €3.8 million could be owed to charities by Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services.

By Sean Murray Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 11:22 AM
8 hours ago 7,878 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3846063
Image: Shutterstock/Stuart Miles
Image: Shutterstock/Stuart Miles

UP TO 40 Irish charities are owed an estimated €70,000 by Pembroke Dynamic Internet Services which has gone into liquidation, the Charities Regulator has said.

The regulator said it had reached this conclusion after examining a list of charities provided by the liquidator of the company.

During the week, the High Court heard that 700 charitable organisations have been contacted as part an investigation into the Dublin-based online donation platform.

The court also heard that Peter Conlon, the managing director of Pembroke Dynamic, has been detained by prosecutors in Zurich, Switzerland since before Christmas following a complaint from the Red Cross about not getting monies donated via a platform managed by the businessman.

The Charities Regulator has said that it is now contacting the up to 40 charities it has identified to confirm the numbers and amounts involved.

Its CEO John Farrelly said: “We have taken a prudent approach and have potentially identified around 40 Irish-registered charities in the listing.

Their cumulative outstanding balances total around €70,000. However, we believe the actual number of Irish-registered charities affected will be lower than the 40.

In the High Court on Friday, barrister Rossa Fanning said that charities were contacted by his client, liquidator Myles Kirby, as part of his attempts to locate an estimated €3.8 million which was donated to but never received by various charities.

Those funds had been contributed via a service provided by Pembroke Dynamic. Kirby has secured freezing orders against Conlon from the High Court.

Fanning said that since the matter was last before the court there was “no good news” arising out of Kirby’s further investigations of Pembroke Dynamic’s affairs.

Pembroke Dynamic was wound up last month arising out of its failure to satisfy a debt owed to Revenue of approximately €400,000.

Shortly afterwards, Kirby secured freezing orders against Conlon after the liquidator discovered various charities have not received some €3.8 million donated to them via the platform.

Conlon’s company was contracted to collect the donations and pass them on to the charities minus a 5% commission.

The charities affected include UN refugee agency UNHCR, the Red Cross, and Save the Children UK.

Charities Regulator CEO Farrelly added: “We are publishing details of our inquiries to date to provide some clarity to the Irish public about the scale of the impact which the issues at Pembroke Dynamic is having on registered Irish charities.

We would like to remind registered Irish charities of their obligation under section 59 of the Charities Act 2009 to notify the Charities Regulator in writing if they have reasonable grounds for believing that an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 has been, or is being, committed.

With reporting from Aodhan O’Faolain

Read: Charities are hunting for €3.8m missing after the collapse of a detained Irish man’s firm

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
98,583  0
2
International hotel chain 'unwittingly accepted millions of euro in Irish drug money'
87,741  0
3
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
53,386  22
Fora
1
Feuds between telcos and councils are fuelling Ireland's mobile coverage black spots
466  0
2
If a supermarket can sell bananas through storytelling, so can you - here's how
108  0
3
Four years after its News Corp takeover, Storyful is going through a painful adolescence
102  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Mayo, Kildare v Tyrone, Roscommon v Down - Sunday GAA match tracker
42,033  18
2
As it happened: Newcastle vs Man United, Premier League
30,721  51
3
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
28,082  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kim Cattrall was much more welcoming of Cynthia Nixon's condolences after calling out Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday
10,191  2
2
What Percent Conor McGregor Are You?
8,618  7
3
Poll: Do you buy pancake mix or just make pancakes from scratch yourself?
5,721  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
GARDAí
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie