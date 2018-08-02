Trial date set for fisherman who allegedly murdered Irishman Charles McCarthy in Australia

THE MAN ACCUSED of murdering Cork man in Perth will go on trial in the new year, it emerged today.

Charles McCarthy was walking with another man and a woman at about 1.20am on Saturday 23 December when they encountered a pair of fishermen.

“They spoke to two men that were fishing in the area before an altercation occurred with one of the fishermen,” a statement said.

Charles McCarthy was allegedly struck on the head.

He was taken to hospital but died overnight.

A judge yesterday set the date for the trial 11 February next.

Australian native Andrew Doan, 34, was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm to McCarthy. This was later upgraded to murder.

It’s understood Charles McCarthy emigrated to Australia in 2000. He lived in the Atwell area of Perth with his wife and young family.

