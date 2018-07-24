This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 24 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chef, sacked after threatening porter who called him a motherf**er, awarded €6,000 for unfair dismissal

The Workplace Relations Commission has found that the man was unfairly dismissed.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 24 Jul 2018, 9:35 PM
1 hour ago 6,702 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4145994

shutterstock_700477357 Source: Shutterstock/Wasant

A CHEF WHO told a kitchen porter that he would kill him while holding a knife in his hand has been awarded €6,000 for his unfair dismissal.

In the case, the kitchen porter endured a ‘kitchen nightmare’ after the chef told him ‘I will kill you’ with the knife in his hand.

As a result of the confrontation between the two on 27 July 2017 in a hotel kitchen, the hotel sacked the chef for gross misconduct on 30 August last.

The kitchen porter told an internal investigation that the chef told him that if he called the chef a motherf***er again he would kill him.

The chef said that he was provoked as the kitchen porter had used offensive words relating to his deceased mother while one witness saw the chef point the knife at the kitchen porter’s face.

He said that he picked up the knife and then put it down as soon as the kitchen porter was told to go away.

Unfairly dismissed

The chef sued for unfair dismissal and the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has found that he was unfairly dismissed and has awarded him €6,000.

WRC Adjudication Officer Eugene Hanly found that “the decision to dismiss was disproportionate as the punishment did not fit the crime”.

Hanly found that in the incident the kitchen porter used provocative language to the chef and that the chef became very upset in response about a reference to his mother who was deceased.

Hanly found that the altercation took place between the two and that the chef said – with a knife in his hand – that he used the words “I will kill you”.

He noted that the hotel formed the view that this was a serious threat whereas the chef referred to it as an empty threat.

The adjudication officer said that having viewed the CCTV footage, the footage did not convey a seriously dangerous situation.

Hanly said that he did not form the view that the chef had intended to kill the kitchen porter.

Physical threats

He said that the chef had been in that employment since September 2002 and there were no other incidents of physical threats referred to.

He noted that the kitchen porter did not file a complaint about the incident.

Hanly found that the decision to dismiss was substantively unfair but that the chef had contributed significantly to his dismissal.

The Adjudication Officer also found that the dismissal was procedurally unfair concerning the man’s employer not properly considering the provocation in the case and the consideration of alternatives to dismissal.

The chef told the WRC that since the hearing, he “has had great difficulty in getting work”.

He told the hearing that he has applied to an average of ten positions per week and found work for six weeks over the Christmas period.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Remains of Dublin man found buried in French city nine years after disappearance
102,563  24
2
Flames ravage Greek seaside as wildfires kill 74
98,270  31
3
'She couldn't stay awake at the end' - Husband speaks of pain of wife's loss following cervical misdiagnosis
80,433  11
Fora
1
Sligo's 200-year-old jail could be turned into a 'key tourism attraction'
1,487  0
2
Ticket touting will be banned in Ireland under new laws
415  0
3
The owner of some of Dublin’s biggest shopping centres recorded a drop in footfall this year
219  0
The42
1
Damien Duff: 'It's the same old dinosaurs in the GAA making the same old decisions'
33,439  146
2
No room for Neymar as Fifa name 10 Player of the Year contenders
25,566  31
3
Police use 'tear gas' on Tour de France protesters who blocked route with bales of hay
24,503  14
DailyEdge
1
Twitter cannot cope with Alex and Alexandra's Hideaway outfits on Love Island
10,275  0
2
Mila Kunis said she f**ked up her relationship with Macaulay Culkin... it's The Dredge
6,033  0
3
Why did Taylor Swift make Selena Gomez a cake she couldn't even eat?
5,987  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
Former director stole over €1 million from charity, friends and family, court told
Former Defence Forces member who recorded young girl exposing herself jailed
HSE
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
65 patients at St Columcille's Hospital to have colonoscopy results reviewed
Should we extend the HPV vaccine to boys? Public asked to give their views
'She couldn't stay awake at the end' - Husband speaks of pain of wife's loss following cervical misdiagnosis
HEALTH
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Ireland to pause use of transvaginal mesh after 'understandable public anxiety'
Fears raised after Ebola reemerges in woman one year after all-clear
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie