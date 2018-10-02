Industry-wide banking issue leads to delay in payment of child benefit to parents across the country

PARENTS ACROSS THE country have been left out of pocket following a delay in the payment of their monthly Child Benefit allowance.

Earlier this morning, a number of parents who bank with Ulster Bank, Permanent TSB and An Post reported that the payment failed to show up in their accounts.

It is understood that customers with Bank of Ireland and AIB have not been affected.

The monthly allowance of €140 for each child is usually paid on the first Tuesday of every month, but a number of parents have been left struggling following an industry-wide banking issue.

One person who contacted TheJournal.ie said they relied on the benefit to make basic payments, adding that they had been given no indication as to when they would receive it.

“I have scheduled monthly payments such as bin charges, fuel for my heating system, and telephone bills to be deducted at the end of each month before the benefit is paid,” she said.

“But because the payment hasn’t hit my account, I now have -€2.30 on my electricity meter, and I’m running dangerously low on food and can’t buy coal. My bank account balance now stands at 0.74c.”

A spokesman for Permanent TSB said the issue was due to “a European payments delay”, which was causing an issue with interbank payments which are normally processed in the early hours of the morning.

In a statement, the spokesman added: “We are monitoring the situation and transactions will be processed as soon as received. We wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Ulster Bank confirmed that a number of its customers had also been affected.

In a tweet, Ulster Bank said the problem was down to an “industry wide payments issue” and that it was investigating how to credit the accounts of affected customers.

A spokesman for An Post confirmed that while its customers had been affected, parents were still able to collect their child benefit payment from their local post office.

The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection confirmed it had received notice of the issue and was looking into the cause of the delay.

A spokeswoman said all payments made by the Department had been processed as usual, and that contact had been made with the main banks over the issue.