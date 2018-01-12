'People don't realise how dangerous it is for kids': Students develop alarm to stop hot car deaths

A MEDICAL EMERGENCY is just minutes away when it comes to children being left in locked cars on warm days â€“ itâ€™s every parents worst nightmare, but accidents still happen.

Last year in the United States 42 children died from heatstroke after being left in a car, and a similar tragedy was experienced here in Ireland.

One project at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition by students from Laurel Hill Secondary School FCJ in Limerick aims to stop this from happening with a simple alarm.

Claire Cooney and Ellen Murphy have developed a device that detects when an infant or toddler is in a baby seat. This communicates with a fob on the parentâ€™s keyring.

If the device detects that the fob is out of range, but thereâ€™s still a child in the seat, it sets off an alarm. If the parent doesnâ€™t act, a second guardian is contacted via email.

Watch the video above for more.