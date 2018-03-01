  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 1 March, 2018
Childline closes its services again as weather conditions begin to deteriorate further

The government has urged everyone across the country to be at home from 4pm today.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 4:13 PM
2 hours ago 5,969 Views 9 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/RimDream
Image: Shutterstock/RimDream

Updated at 4.15pm

THE ISPCC’S CHILDLINE listening service has closed from 4pm today due to the poor weather conditions being experienced across the country.

Childline offers children and young people free, non-judgemental phone line, live text and webchat services 365 days a year.

A Status Red weather warning has been issued for the entire country until midday tomorrow.

The government has urged everyone in a red area to be at home from 4pm today until 12 noon tomorrow and to not take chances on the roads.

With that in mind, the charity said it has closed its services from 4pm today until it is safe to re-open.

The charity also closed its call, text and webchat services overnight in order to protect the health and safety of its staff and volunteers who usually travel to Childline centres to answer calls 24 hours a day. However, it re-opened at 8am today for a period of time.

The ISPCC has advised that it is monitoring conditions and advice from Met Éireann throughout the day.

Any child or young person in danger, or in need of immediate help is advised to contact their local garda station or emergency services at 999 or 112.

Read: LIVE: Status Red warning nationwide as Ireland braces for blizzard conditions

More: Here are the stores, banks and post offices closing today due to the weather

