  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 7 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kids call Childline upset after playing over-18s video games with family members

There is also concern about children talking to strangers online when they play these games.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 7 May 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,333 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3992391
Image: Shuttetrstock
Image: Shuttetrstock

PARENTS IN IRELAND are being urged to think about the potential impact of allowing their children to play video games aimed at adults – even if they are playing the games with them.

Last week children’s rights groups welcomed a committee decision not to raise the age of digital consent in proposed data protection legislation from 13 to 16. However, they said this does not mean greater protections and regulations around children’s use of digital devices and the internet are not needed.

Alex Cooney of Cybersafe Ireland said her organisation’s research shows many children are playing video games made for adults – with 26% of nine-year-old playing over 18s games. This rises to 38% for 12-year-olds.

She said it is not only the content of these games, which can be violent or frightening for children, that causes an issue. Many of the video game devices are connected to the internet and feature some kind of messaging facility – including private messaging – which potentially allows adults all over the world to interact with the child.

“Children are also being exposed to the content and language of other players if there is a conversation as part of the game,” Cooney explained.

“These games are designated 18 for a reason, and there are children who are playing Grand Theft Auto with their parents. Parents need to understand the ramifications of that.”

Grainia Long from the ISPCC said parents can often feel that if their child is physically close to them, then they are safe. She said children who have played adult video games, either with an older sibling or cousin, or a parent, sometimes call Childline because the game made them uncomfortable or scared them.

“Some children will call us and say ‘I don’t want to play that game’.”

She said children are not always sure how to tell the person they played the game with that they did not like it.

“This is all about how the parents react and talk to children .”

Long said this also applies to situations in which the child has accessed inappropriate content online without the parent’s permission.

“We get calls from children who have made the wrong decision online, often they call because they regret the decision and they have just understood the implications. They feel they have done something wrong and they’re scared to tell their parents.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Worker alleged to have taken 202 days sick leave in five years loses unfair dismissal case
41,767  0
2
Department of Housing won't comment on claims non-EU nationals may be removed from homeless list
35,720  109
3
Stormy Daniels takes to Saturday Night Live and tells Donald Trump to resign
33,030  45
Fora
1
After luring some of Deloitte's top staff, this blockchain firm is setting up shop in Dublin
381  0
2
Here's what employers need to know about transgender rights in the workplace
109  0
3
‘It feels like a different life’: How Conor O'Loughlin went from rugby star to tech entrepreneur
100  0
The42
1
As it happened: New York v Leitrim, Connacht SFC quarter-final
95,382  17
2
New York agonisingly denied historic championship win by last-gasp Leitrim in extra-time
41,227  30
3
Liverpool's Champions League qualification still uncertain after Chelsea loss
31,116  59
DailyEdge
1
An Irish influencer has shown just how different the cameras on the iPhone and a Samsung are when it comes to selfies
14,641  3
2
11 of the saddest properties available to rent in Dublin this May
8,672  1
3
Conor McGregor threw son Junior a fiesta-themed 1st birthday party in Kildare complete with, eh, lobster
8,641  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Garda probe after man found in serious condition on Dublin road
Missing Wicklow man found safe and well
Pics: Gardaí attend Dublin house fire, seize €110,000 worth of cannabis from the growhouse on the property
DUBLIN
11 of the saddest properties available to rent in Dublin this May
11 of the saddest properties available to rent in Dublin this May
Man arrested in wake of growhouse fire to appear in court tomorrow
Here are some of the best photos taken of marine life in Dublin Bay from the 1980s to 2017
LEINSTER
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
'You have to bring your best or you're going to be embarrassed'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
'We're going to miss him as a Munster man' - Simon Zebo shows his class

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie