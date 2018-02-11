  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We're terrified': Parents of sick children to hold vigil outside Crumlin hospital over trolley crisis

One mother spoke to TheJournal.ie about the battle her child with Cystic Fibrosis has faced.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 12:00 PM
8 hours ago 9,089 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3842459
Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin
Image: Leah Farrell via Rolling News
Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin
Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin
Image: Leah Farrell via Rolling News

A GROUP OF parents with inpatient children in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin are holding a candlelight vigil on Monday evening to highlight the crisis of waiting times for beds in the hospital.

Hazel Robinson, a parent of 15-year-old Gypsy Robinson, who has Cystic Fibrosis, initiated plans for the vigil after her daughter was recently left waiting over a week to secure a bed in the hospital after she contracted influenza.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Robinson explained that she has faced similar situations on numerous occasions through the years with the hospital when Gypsy has needed to be admitted for treatment.

TheJournal.ie contacted Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin for comment regarding Gypsy’s case. However, the hospital said in a statement that it does not discuss individual patient cases as it respects patient confidentiality. 

Most recently, on Monday 29 January, Gypsy’s condition deteriorated significantly – which they later discovered was as a result of a case of influenza – and they made the decision to travel to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin to seek treatment.

Upon arrival, the Robinson family were informed that there were no beds immediately available to admit Gypsy for treatment. They were informed that they could either head home and be placed on a waiting list for a bed or attend A&E because they would eventually be admitted there.

However, as Gypsy is a Cystic Fibrosis patient, she contracts illnesses easier than most people, and A&E isn’t a safe option, her mother said.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen in A&E, you’re going to be subjected to every sort of flu, the Aussie flu, I’m terrified of her getting that. That can literally kill my child,” Robinson told TheJournal.ie. 

Robinson said that in these situations previously, Gypsy has been left waiting up to 10 days for a call to say a bed was available at Crumlin. As her condition was deteriorating, Robinson said that they couldn’t risk potentially waiting that long.

They made contact with Cavan General Hospital, where she was admitted. Cavan, however, does not have the specialist facilities to treat a minor with Cystic Fibrosis. Gypsy remained on the waiting list for admission to Crumlin during this time.

20171117_122552 Gypsy and her mother Hazel Robinson Source: Hazel Robinson

Last Friday night, Robinson told TheJournal.ie that Gypsy began coughing up blood.

“We knew this wasn’t good and she needed specialised care. On Saturday there was a bit more blood and Sunday… it was just horrible. There was about 300ml of blood. All of us were in an uproar. We were all terrified. She needed to get to Crumlin,” Robinson said.

On the Monday morning, Robinson said doctors from Cavan hospital contacted Crumlin to inform its doctors of Gypsy’s deteriorating condition. She said that Gypsy was eventually transferred to Crumlin on Tuesday evening via ambulance and admitted as an inpatient.

Speaking of how Gypsy has dealt with the recent ordeal, Robinson said: “She’s just mentally fed up.”

In its statement to TheJournal.ie, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin said that it is in contact with the Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland on an ongoing basis in relation to development of facilities and the challenges in accommodating all needs of patients.

It said: “CF patients who have specific multi-drug resistant organisms cannot be admitted to the [hospital's] CF Unit for infection control reasons. This is based on international best practice.

“Hospital bed management and the clinical teams work closely daily to ensure the correct patient is placed in the most appropriate bed available for their needs.”

FB_IMG_1518191935633 15-year-old Gypsy Robinson Source: Hazel Robinson

Frustration

Despite her complaints about the delays in securing a bed, Robinson thanked the hospital staff for their dedication throughout the years, and instead focused her frustration towards the government.

“[The hospital staff] are fantastic, they’re so good. I’m 100% positive that they are as frustrated with the situation as we are because it has to be very frustrating for doctors, consultants and nurses,” Robinson said.

A new pediatric trolley watch, launched by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation last month, revealed that 73 children spent time on trolleys in emergency departments across Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, the National Children’s Hospital Tallaght and the Children’s University Hospital Temple Street in the first two weeks of 2018.

As a result of the ongoing frustration Robinson has faced, she has teamed up with a number of other parents in similar situations to hold a candlelight vigil in “support for those suffering through our health system” on Monday evening.

“I really want to be able to highlight that we aren’t numbers. You look at the telly and see X amount of people are sitting on trolleys, we’re not numbers, we’re actual human beings,” Robinson said.

I want to highlight the fact that I don’t think anybody in this country who has a chronic illness should have to risk themselves going through A&E. I think they should be able to get a bed in a timely fashion.

In the statement on the event page, the organisers said: “We are asking for your support. Please don’t let us stand alone. Show you care for our elderly, our patients, parents, nurses and staff. If you can please come along, please do.”

The vigil is taking place outside Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin on Monday at 6pm.

Read: ‘It’s a wake-up call’: 73 children on trolleys in emergency depts so far this year

More: Major traumas will be sent to hospitals in either Dublin or Cork under new plan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
98,583  0
2
International hotel chain 'unwittingly accepted millions of euro in Irish drug money'
87,741  0
3
The firm behind the controversy magnet White Moose Cafe has raked in nearly €100,000
53,386  22
Fora
1
Feuds between telcos and councils are fuelling Ireland's mobile coverage black spots
466  0
2
If a supermarket can sell bananas through storytelling, so can you - here's how
108  0
3
Four years after its News Corp takeover, Storyful is going through a painful adolescence
102  0
The42
1
As it happened: Galway v Mayo, Kildare v Tyrone, Roscommon v Down - Sunday GAA match tracker
42,033  18
2
As it happened: Newcastle vs Man United, Premier League
30,721  51
3
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
28,082  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
Kim Cattrall was much more welcoming of Cynthia Nixon's condolences after calling out Sarah Jessica Parker yesterday
10,191  2
2
What Percent Conor McGregor Are You?
8,618  7
3
Poll: Do you buy pancake mix or just make pancakes from scratch yourself?
5,721  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Judge in plea to family fighting over father's estate: 'You are all of the same flesh and blood'
Suspect in murder case suffered traumatic brain injury while trying to escape gardaí
David Drumm authorised deals leading to falsification of bank's balance sheet, court hears
GARDAí
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Two handguns, ammo and cannabis seized at Finglas house
Investigation under way after death of garda at Ballymun Garda Station
Three-year-old girl rushed to hospital and woman arrested after incident in Dublin
DUBLIN
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
As it happened: Dublin v Donegal, Division 1 football league
A look back at Dublin's relationship with the Spire over the last 15 years
Ireland hammer Italy but eight-try win comes at a cost for Schmidt's side
EU
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Should Ireland leave the EU? New poll shows only 10% of voters would back 'Irexit'
Explainer: Why the "cast iron" guarantee for no hard Brexit border may now be in doubt
Varadkar: 'The Israeli government has a tendency to disengage with countries that recognise the state of Palestine'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie