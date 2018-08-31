This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 31 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Number of sex abuse cases against the Chilean clergy has tripled to 119

A total of 167 bishops, priests and lay members of the church are now under investigation for sexual crimes committed since 1960.

By AFP Friday 31 Aug 2018, 10:48 PM
31 minutes ago 1,134 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4213404
A vigil for the victims of church sexual abuse, held outside the Cathedral in Santiago, Chile (August 2018).
Image: Esteban Felix via PA Images
A vigil for the victims of church sexual abuse, held outside the Cathedral in Santiago, Chile (August 2018).
A vigil for the victims of church sexual abuse, held outside the Cathedral in Santiago, Chile (August 2018).
Image: Esteban Felix via PA Images

PROSECUTORS INVESTIGATING WIDESPREAD sexual abuse in Chile’s Catholic Church announced scores of new cases today, deepening a crisis that has embroiled Pope Francis.

The country’s chief prosecutor’s office said the number of cases it was investigating had soared to 119, as more victims came forward.

A total of 167 bishops, priests and lay members of the church are now under investigation for sexual crimes committed in the South American country since 1960.

Seven of those under investigation are bishops and 96 are priests, but it was unclear from the figures released today how many were currently serving.

Pope Francis has already apologised repeatedly to Chileans over the scandal, admitting the Church failed “to listen and react” to the allegations, but vowed to “restore justice”.

In May, the Argentine pontiff accepted the resignation of five Chilean bishops amid accusations of abuse and related cover-ups.

Francis himself became mired in the scandal when, during a trip to Chile in January, he defended 61-year-old bishop Juan Barros, who was accused of covering up abuse by pedophile priest Fernando Karadima in the 1980s and 1990s.

Karadima was suspended for life by the Vatican over the allegations of child molestation.

State prosecutors began investigating scores of abuse cases following outrage around the country over the Church’s own probe into decades of abuse by priests, crimes over which it often failed to take any action or handed down lenient punishments.

Now bishops and other priests accused of abuse in Chile will face the full force of secular law.

Number of cases triple

Prosecutors initially indicated that 38 cases had been opened in the first weeks of their probe, which began in July.

“The number of investigations into sexual crimes committed by members of the Catholic Church has reached 119 cases,” the state prosecutor said today in a statement.

Earlier this month, Episcopal Conference president Santiago Silva announced a series of measures to “at least begin to resolve the serious problem we have in the Church”.

Already, one of the country’s most prominent priests, Oscar Munoz, has been jailed while a probe into allegations that he raped at least seven children continues.

The prosecutor in charge of the investigation, Emiliano Arias, is seeking to question the Chile’s most senior cleric, Santiago archbishop Ricardo Ezzati, in the case.

Ezzati has denied allegations that he covered up cases of abuse, including those of Munoz, who was a top aide.

In an attempt to douse the fires of the crisis engulfing the Catholic Church in the South American country over the deluge of accusations against clergy, bishops have decided to publicly disclose the previous investigations on alleged sexual abuse of minors.

Previously, bishops had insisted that canonical law prevails over criminal law.

Juan Carlos Claret, the leader of a campaign group that opposed the Catholic Church’s policy of transferring priests accused of abuse rather than sacking or turning them over to judicial authorities, told AFP the Episcopal Conference knew as early as 2007 of 120 priests involved in sexual abuse.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    62,242  288
    2
    		Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    43,937  73
    3
    		US couple ordered to give homeless man what's left of $400k they raised for him
    35,131  20
    Fora
    1
    		One farmer stands in the way of Facebook's plans to expand its Meath data centre campus
    2,333  0
    2
    		Eason plans to sell €90m worth of property - including its flagship O'Connell St building
    1,197  0
    3
    		'Money dried up and I was about to lose my apartment. I hit a really low point'
    414  0
    The42
    1
    		Carnacon free to defend Mayo, Connacht and All-Ireland club titles after winning appeal
    24,283  34
    2
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    19,916  5
    3
    		Mickey Harte reveals he is in the clear following cancer treatment
    18,432  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		This new horror film on Netflix was shot at Ireland's most haunted gaff
    22,093  1
    2
    		Serena Williams has been playing tennis in a tutu after she was told she shouldn't wear a catsuit
    16,106  1
    3
    		Amy Huberman shared a gas back-to-school photo of Brian O'Driscoll
    11,692  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    DRUGS
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth â¬700k found in Dublin flat
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat
    Five men arrested and drugs seized as Defence Forces assist in inter-agency operation at sea
    17-year-old male arrested after €30k worth of cocaine seized in Dublin
    GARDAí
    From midnight on Monday, the GardaÃ­ will have a new Commissioner
    From midnight on Monday, the Gardaí will have a new Commissioner
    Cyclist seriously injured in N18 collision
    Have you seen this 17-year-old? He was last seen in Limerick a week ago
    DUBLIN
    Heading to Electric Picnic? Here's everything you need to know
    Heading to Electric Picnic? Here's everything you need to know
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie