Thursday 22 February, 2018
British glamour model 'agreed to kidnap plot to boost her career', Italian court hears

Accused Lukasz Herba says that Chloe Ayling was in on the plan.

By Associated Press Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 9:01 PM
Glamour model Chloe Ayling has featured on The Sun's page three.
Image: Instagram
Glamour model Chloe Ayling has featured on The Sun's page three.
Glamour model Chloe Ayling has featured on The Sun's page three.
Image: Instagram

A POLISH MAN charged with kidnapping a British model for ransom has testified that she agreed to the scheme in a bid to boost her career, denying his previous statements to investigators that he was trying to make money so he could seek treatment for leukemia.

Lukasz Herba, testifying in his own defence, said that 20-year-old Chloe Ayling didn’t know that the kidnapping plot was afoot when she came to Milan for a modeling job last July.

But the defendant said that he revealed it to her when she arrived at the mock photographic studio, and that she agreed.

“She knew that when the scandal finished, she would earn lots of money,” he said through an interpreter.

In previous hearings, investigators showed video of Ayling and Herba walking hand in hand.

Her lawyer said she was forced and Ayling in interviews after her ordeal said that she understands why people may doubt her story, but insisted that she was “terrified” and certain she would die during the ordeal.

Prosecutors allege Herba drugged the aspiring model and transported her in a canvas bag to a farmhouse where she was held for six days last July, at times handcuffed by her hands and feet.

He was arrested after releasing her at the British Consulate, in what he at the time told investigators was a change of heart.

Herba, 30, told the court that he met Ayling over Facebook in 2015. Under questioning by his lawyer, he said they went out once together in England while she was visibly pregnant.

He told the court that that is when the kidnap idea was first hatched, but that she backed down after entering into a relationship.

He said that he contacted her again after seeing on Facebook that the relationship had ended, and then arranged through her agent for her to go to Paris for a modelling job in April 2017.

Lukasz Herba Trial - Milan Lukasz Herba was giving evidence today. Source: Fotogramma/ANDBZ/ABACA

 

He said he revealed the kidnapping plot to her at that juncture, but she refused because she didn’t like the venue where she would be staying.

Under cross-examination by the judge, Herba said that Chloe apparently was convinced both before going to Milan and to Paris that the modeling jobs were real.

Speaking softly, he denied his initial statements to investigators after his arrest that he needed to earn money to treat his leukemia, saying he wasn’t ill.

He also said he had made up both the Black Death group, which he claimed was behind the kidnapping and deep web auctions of women, and a series of Romanian co-conspirators.

He acknowledged building a website where women were advertised to the highest bidder and describing himself as a killer-for-hire who had worked for the FBI, CIA and Mossad, but said he only made these claims to draw attention to the site to bring greater notoriety when he would eventually kidnap Ayling. He said the Black Death group was solely his invention.

He also said that his brother, whom Italy wants to extradite from Britain to face charges in the case, was convinced throughout that the kidnapping was real.

He testified that he changed his story now because Ayling had backed out of a pledge to cast blame elsewhere in case of his arrest.

Prosecutor Paolo Storari asked the court for a psychiatric evaluation of the defendant, citing the many contradictions in his story.

