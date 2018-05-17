  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 17 May, 2018
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed their baby boy

And baby makes four.

By Fionnuala Jones Thursday 17 May 2018, 8:12 AM
27 minutes ago 2,204 Views 6 Comments
LUNA HAS A baby brother!

Happy birthday, @theellenshow!!!! Here is a picture of me and John!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Chrissy Teigen announced the birth of her second child – a boy – with husband John Legend on Twitter this morning.

chrissy

Their newborn son joins the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens.

The supermodel and cookbook author first announced her pregnancy last November with an adorable video of Luna pointing to her belly and yelling, “Baby!”

But John explained to E! News early this year that their toddler doesn’t actually have a clue about the concept of being a big sister.

“We know there’s a baby in there and she can say ‘baby’ but I don’t really know if she knows what it means for her mother to be carrying another child and for that child to be her little sibling,” the singer-songwriter explained. “I don’t know if she’s ready for that yet.”

a splash with toons

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

After giving birth to Luna in 2016, 32-year-old Chrissy suffered from postpartum depression.

The Lip Sync Battle co-host said she was worried about its possible return at a speaking engagement a couple months ago, but said she is now better equipped with the tools to tackle it head-on.

Do I worry about it with this little boy? I do. But I also know that when it does happen—if it does—I’m so ready for it. I have the perfect people around me for it. That’s why I stand for a real core group of people around me.”

We can’t wait to see the first snap of him!

