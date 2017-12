Which member of the Paw Patrol is this? Sky Marshall

Ryder Chase

Which of these players has the most Ireland caps? John O'Shea Kevin Kilbane

Steve Staunton Damien Duff

How many times has Phil Mitchell been married? 2 3

4 5

Which of these buildings is taller? The Elysian, Cork Google HQ, Dublin

What percentage of people in the UK voted to stay in the EU? 46% 47%

48% 49%

What's the capital of Australia? Sydney Perth

Melbourne Canberra

Aside from Leo Varadkar, how many living taoisigh are there? 1 2

3 4

What was the latest Legend of Zelda game called? Majora's Mask Skyward Sword

Breath of the Wild A Link Between Worlds

Who was Gossip Girl? Dan Humphry Blair Waldorf

Serena van der Woodsen Steven Astoria

Which of these wasn't a former name for U2? Taxes Feedback

The Hype The Larry Mullen Band

Which of these was Jack Lynch not Taoiseach for? The Arms Crisis Ireland joining the EEC

The Mother and Child Scheme A referendum on removing the PR voting system

Which one of Jedward is this? John Edward

Which type of rock can best be described as "formed through the cooling and solidification of magma or lava"? Igneous Sedimentary

Metamorphic

At what weight was the Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather fight fought? Lightweight Middleweight

Light-MIddleweight Featherweight