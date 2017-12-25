Open thread: What message would you like to give your loved ones this Christmas?

MANY PEOPLE WILL be spending time with family and friends this Christmas, but this isn’t possible for everyone – for many reasons.

Whether you’re with loved ones or not, you might want to share a Christmas message with them.

Is there someone you’re thinking of, or someone you would like to thank for something they’ve done?

Did a loved one pass away this year? Is there someone abroad you’d like to say hello to? Are you looking forward to seeing someone in 2018?

Let us know in the comments.