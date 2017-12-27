  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)

The analysis shows that people are in a better mood around the holidays.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 6:24 PM
8 hours ago 21,371 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3771547
It's all down to mood, apparently.
Image: Shutterstock
It's all down to mood, apparently.
It's all down to mood, apparently.
Image: Shutterstock

NEW ANALYSIS OF of Google search terms and Twitter posts have shown that people seem to be happier and more interested in sex during Christmas and other holiday seasons.

The research looked at data from the Christian festival of Christmas and the Eid-al-Fitr celebration in largely Muslim countries.

Both periods showed a spike in online sex searches meaning that the similar interest is likely unrelated to geography and is influenced by other factors.

It has long been observed that birth rates in Christian countries peak in September and the rise of social media has now provided researches with a pool of data with which to analyse behaviour of people nine months previous.

A study of the data from nearly 130 countries was carried out by Indiana University and the Instituto Gulbenkian de Ciência in Portugal. It looked at Google search terms from 2004 to 2014 and 10% of public Twitter posts from late 2010 to early 2014.

“This study is the first ‘planetary-level’ look at human reproduction as it relates to people’s moods and interest in sex online,” according to Indiana University’s Luis M. Rocha.

The analysis revealed that interest in sex peaks significantly during major cultural or religious celebrations, based upon a greater use of the word “sex” or other sexual terms in web searches.

Furthermore, Eid-al-Fitr does not happen at the same time every year but the measured increase in birth rates nine months later was found to correspond with the changing dates.

“We didn’t see a reversal in birth rate or online interest in sex trends between the Northern and Southern hemispheres — and it didn’t seem to matter how far people lived from the equator,” Rocha said.

Rather, the study found culture, measured through online mood, to be the primary driver behind cyclic sexual and reproductive behavior in human populations.

In analysing the “online mood”, researchers looked at the content of Twitter posts and determined that people “appear to feel happier, safer and calmer during the holidays”.

It was also found that a similar spike in interests in sex did not occur during Easter or Thanksgiving.

“Perhaps people feel a greater motivation to grow their families during holidays when the emphasis is on love and gift-giving to children,” said Rocha said.

“The Christmas season is also associated with stories about the baby Jesus and holy family, which may put people in a loving, happy, ‘family mood.’”

 

Read: Student sex survey: 8% of women have had non-consensual sexual contact in the last year >

Read: India bans condom advertisements from prime time television >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for 21 counties
80,192  28
2
A white Christmas: Record-breaking 60 inches of snowfall has completely buried this US town
52,586  32
3
Flight from LA to Japan turns back after four hours due to 'unauthorised person'
40,893  36
Fora
1
A last-ditch attempt to save an old pub has stalled a €200m project to overhaul Dublin's Liberties
2,066  0
2
Goldman Sachs is plotting to move one of its London units to Dublin
361  0
3
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
249  0
The42
1
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee
36,926  164
2
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
19,371  0
3
60,000 listens in over 80 countries! How a GAA podcast is promoting better conversations
17,898  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Niall Horan was on the lash in Mullingar last night because it's Christmas, after all
8,910  1
2
Chrissy Teigen's flight to Tokyo had to do a u-turn after 4 hours so she live-tweeted the whole thing
6,653  2
3
10 of the most ridiculous products that people bought in 2017
6,280  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Post-mortem to take place on body of woman found in her flat in Rathmines
RETAIL
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a âlost decadeâ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
CHRISTMAS
People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)
People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)
Nearly 700,000 of us (on average) watched Mrs Brown's Boys on Christmas Day
House-to-house donations: Public urged to be wary of unregistered charities
SALES
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'I could lose the run of myself': We talked to the early risers queuing outside Brown Thomas
Dunnes Stores is clinging onto top spot in Ireland's battle of the supermarkets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie