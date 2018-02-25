  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The church where Jesus is buried has been closed in a row over tax

They say the tax issue is “an attempt to weaken the Christian presence in Jerusalem”.

By AFP Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 11:09 AM
5 hours ago 28,382 Views 107 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3871155
The renovated Edicule, traditionally believed to be the tomb of Jesus Christ, is seen in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.
Image: UPI/PA Images
The renovated Edicule, traditionally believed to be the tomb of Jesus Christ, is seen in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.
The renovated Edicule, traditionally believed to be the tomb of Jesus Christ, is seen in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City.
Image: UPI/PA Images

CHRISTIAN LEADERS TODAY took the rare step of closing the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built at the site of Jesus’s burial in Jerusalem, in protest at Israeli tax measures and a proposed property law.

It was not immediately clear how long the closure of the church, announced by Christian officials at a news conference and which began at around noon (1000 GMT), would last.

The church is considered the holiest site in Christianity, built where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and resurrected, and is a major pilgrimage site.

“As a measure of protest, we decided to take this unprecedented step of closure of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre,” Greek Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic and Catholic leaders said in a statement.

They said recent Israeli measures seemed to be “an attempt to weaken the Christian presence in Jerusalem”.

Christian leaders have been angered over attempts by Israeli authorities in Jerusalem to enforce tax collection on church property they consider commercial, saying exemptions only apply to places of worship or religious teaching.

Separately, Christian leaders say legislation being considered by Israel’s government would allow church property to be expropriated.

“This abhorrent bill is set to advance today in a meeting of a ministerial committee which if approved would make the expropriation of the lands of churches possible,” the statement said.

“This reminds us all of laws of a similar nature which were enacted against the Jews during a dark period in Europe.”

© AFP 2018

Read: Russian athletes won’t march under their own flag at Olympic closing ceremony

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (107)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being': British actress Emma Chambers dies aged 53
164,911  41
2
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
67,195  12
3
Quiz: Which Irish town is this?
45,574  22
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
268  0
2
Why the Irish family business sector could be 'cleaned out' in a generation
178  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
136  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Dublin, Monaghan v Tyrone - Saturday GAA match tracker
64,239  19
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
47,819  16
3
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
41,522  97
DailyEdge.ie
1
Pick some chocolate and we'll give you a movie just released on Netflix to watch
12,754  1
2
10 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet at every Irish wedding
9,445  1
3
Here's why Netflix's Queer Eye is less of a makeover show, and more a lesson in queer culture
5,856  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BUSINESS
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Bord na Móna workers end strike
Galway co-op destroyed in blaze
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged €650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie