FORMER HEALTH MINISTER James Reilly yesterday told the Seanad that the likes of Tesco, Supervalu, Dunnes and other big stores should stop selling cigarettes.

Reilly, a major opponent of tobacco, argued that supermarkets should be “providers of nourishment and nutritional goods”.

But, do you agree? Or should people be able to pick up cigarettes where they shop?

We’re asking: Should supermarkets stop selling cigarettes?