Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

Christopher Robin

What we know

Christopher Robin is a grown-up man when we meet him in this latest Disney film. Things are a bit tough, so his old palls from his childhood show up to help him find his way. Stars Ewan McGregor and live-action Pooh, Eeyore and co.

What’s it rated?

“The talking bear, piglet and tiger were, it seems, utterly real and – though nothing else in this universe yields to magic realism – he has been living calmly with the memory ever since. He doesn’t wonder at their anthropomorphism.” – Irish Times

“For a film with three credited screenwriters (and two more credited for the story), it has a surprisingly elegant simplicity to it: you could scribble the full synopsis on the back of a postage stamp. But within that simple framework, there’s much pleasure to be had.” – GamesRadar

What the critics say

The Equalizer 2

What we know

Denzel Washington is back, playing ex-CIA agent Robert McCall. In this film, he’s a Lyft driver… but winds up getting involved in tracking down some killers. To say why would be a spoiler.

What’s it rated?

“The Equalizer 2 is slickly made and largely appalling garbage but there is a good chance that it will do fairly well at the box office, thanks almost entirely to the enormous amount of goodwill that Washington has generated with moviegoers over the years.” – RogerEbert.com

“This is the kind of movie where people die exactly when you expect them to, characters get kidnapped exactly when the plot requires it, and hidden agendas are revealed right on cue. But when you’re in the hands of old stagers like Fuqua, writer Richard Wenk and Washington, even the predictable can elicit pleasure.” – Empire

What the critics say

The Eyes of Orson Welles

What we know

This documentary (made by Northern Ireland’s Mark Cousins) looks at Orson Welles’ life through his paintings and sketches. We follow Welles on his journeys through life and Cousins asks us what we can learn.

What’s it rated?

“The films, Cousins convincingly argues, are versions of the drawings “come to life.” The director’s “lightbulb” moment is that Welles thought with “lines and shapes” rather than with words.” – Independent

“Cousins never comes right out and says it, but the unavoidable implication running through Eyes — one that could be said to play directly into the hands of his detractors — relates to the subject’s alleged fear of completion, a trait that in his critics’ view explains why he left behind so many unfinished projects.” – Hollywood Reporter

What the critics say

