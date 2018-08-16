This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

hat’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 8:30 PM
42 minutes ago 3,255 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4180583

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Christopher Robin

Source: Walt Disney Studios/YouTube

What we know

Christopher Robin is a grown-up man when we meet him in this latest Disney film. Things are a bit tough, so his old palls from his childhood show up to help him find his way. Stars Ewan McGregor and live-action Pooh, Eeyore and co.

What’s it rated?

  • “The talking bear, piglet and tiger were, it seems, utterly real and – though nothing else in this universe yields to magic realism – he has been living calmly with the memory ever since. He doesn’t wonder at their anthropomorphism.” – Irish Times
  • “For a film with three credited screenwriters (and two more credited for the story), it has a surprisingly elegant simplicity to it: you could scribble the full synopsis on the back of a postage stamp. But within that simple framework, there’s much pleasure to be had.” – GamesRadar

What the critics say

The Equalizer 2

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

Denzel Washington is back, playing ex-CIA agent Robert McCall. In this film, he’s a Lyft driver… but winds up getting involved in tracking down some killers. To say why would be a spoiler.

What’s it rated?

  • “The Equalizer 2 is slickly made and largely appalling garbage but there is a good chance that it will do fairly well at the box office, thanks almost entirely to the enormous amount of goodwill that Washington has generated with moviegoers over the years.” – RogerEbert.com
  • “This is the kind of movie where people die exactly when you expect them to, characters get kidnapped exactly when the plot requires it, and hidden agendas are revealed right on cue. But when you’re in the hands of old stagers like Fuqua, writer Richard Wenk and Washington, even the predictable can elicit pleasure.” – Empire

What the critics say

The Eyes of Orson Welles

Source: Dogwoof/YouTube

What we know

This documentary (made by Northern Ireland’s Mark Cousins) looks at Orson Welles’ life through his paintings and sketches. We follow Welles on his journeys through life and Cousins asks us what we can learn.

What’s it rated?

  • “The films, Cousins convincingly argues, are versions of the drawings “come to life.” The director’s “lightbulb” moment is that Welles thought with “lines and shapes” rather than with words.” – Independent
  • “Cousins never comes right out and says it, but the unavoidable implication running through Eyes — one that could be said to play directly into the hands of his detractors — relates to the subject’s alleged fear of completion, a trait that in his critics’ view explains why he left behind so many unfinished projects.” – Hollywood Reporter 

What the critics say

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		American honeymooner charged after three men stabbed outside pub in Co Antrim
    47,901  0
    2
    		Now you can explore the Titanic shipwreck from your living room
    13,139  11
    3
    		High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    11,709  0
    Fora
    1
    		This Dublin business travel firm has nabbed millions to conquer Europe
    150  0
    2
    		GSK is closing its Sligo manufacturing site - cutting 165 jobs
    85  0
    3
    		After initially hitting a roadblock, one of Ireland's largest startup hubs is expanding
    139  0
    The42
    1
    		England out-half Cipriani fined after pleading guilty to common assault
    6,525  11
    2
    		Germany U21 international completes €37 million move to PSG
    5,905  1
    3
    		'I just want to keep showing the manager that I'm the right man to play'
    3,542  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Dermot Bannon's sold his gaff in Drumcondra for a very tidy sum
    10,549  0
    2
    		Ariana Grande often has to remind Pete Davidson that they're getting married
    1,710  1
    3
    		People are describing the stupidest way they've injured themselves in one perfect thread
    1,568  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    Solicitor has concerns over Dundalk stabbing accused's fitness to plead
    No criminal charges to be brought over man shot dead in mistaken identity case
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 8am tomorrow
    DUBLIN
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man (22) arrested after two guns and crack cocaine seized in Ballyfermot
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    ITALY
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    Three children aged 8, 12 and 13 among 39 dead in Italy bridge collapse tragedy
    Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie