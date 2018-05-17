Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

Deadpool 2

What we know

Ryan Reynolds is back as Wade Wilson (Deadpool) in a superhero flick that’s also quite raunchy.

What the critics say

“The movie that unfolds from this premise is at least as funny as the original Deadpool, and better in virtually every other respect: better plot, better villains, a few unexpected narrative swerves, and, yes, at least one genuinely moving sequence.” – The Atlantic

“The script, by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and Ryan Reynolds (who once again plays the title character), is loaded with winky, fourth-wall-piercing eruptions of meta, the kind of humor that can make even the slow-witted and literal-minded feel devilishly clever. Works for me, I guess. But this sequel to the R-rated, X-Men-adjacent surprise blockbuster of 2016 works maybe a little too hard in the service of a dubious cause.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Citizen Lane

What we know

A biopic about the late Hugh Lane, the man who’s responsible for bestowing beautiful and important art on Ireland. Stars Tom Vaughn-Lawlor as the man himself.

What the critics say

“The film alternates between the contemplative present and recreated past in a far more natural way than one would expect. We learn (or, if you recall your Irish history from school, review) how Ireland was a place of fascinating change between the late 19th century and early 1910s, as history, sport, language and theatre among other things were revived and reinvested with national identity.” – Entertainment.ie

“The film innovatively and effortless interweaves documentary and drama elements to form a well-rounded portrait of the man. It’s a format that could have come across as jarring on screen, but O’Sullivan has expertly assembled the jigsaw puzzle of Lane’s life and achievements without missing a piece.” – RTE.ie

What’s it rated?

IMDB: None yet

Filmworker

What we know

What’s it like to work with a legend like Stanley Kubrick? That’s what this documentary about Leon Vitali, who was cast in Barry Lyndon and wound up working for the director, is all about.

What the critics say

“Right away, we learn something important (and rather counterintuitive) about Kubrick: For such an infamous control freak, he could be quite a delegator. Vitali also discovered the “Arbus twins” (who weren’t in the script), and he wound up on the set of “The Shining,” where his job consisted of doing anything Kubrick asked. He went out and took photographs of hotel lobbies, and since “One of Stanley’s mantras was you had to write everything down,” he wrote everything down.” – Variety

“Leon Vitali is one of cinema’s unsung foot soldiers. After appearing as an actor in Barry Lyndon, he became Stanley Kubrick’s assistant for two decades, which in Kubrick years amounts to only three films (The Shining, Full Metal Jacket and Eyes Wide Shut). Tony Zierra’s conventional but compelling documentary offers rare on-set footage and surprising glimpses into the auteur’s MO, but the portrait that sticks is of Vitali himself.” – Empire

What’s it rated?

