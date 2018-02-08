  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 9 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 8 Feb 2018, 8:30 PM
9 hours ago 13,213 Views 24 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3839691

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Fifty Shades Freed

Source: Fifty Shades/YouTube

What we know

It’s the final in the Fifty Shades trilogy, and sees Anastasia and Christian tying the knot (of the wedding kind, not the BDSM kind, though that’s probably in there too). You know what you’re getting here, in fairness.

What the critics say

  • “With Mrs. Grey now mostly in her husband’s gilded grasp, the series’ former tart strain of battle-of-the-sexes comedy has bled almost entirely out of the enterprise, while even our heroine’s sporadic moments of defiance don’t stray far from a plush wish-fulfilment agenda.” - Variety
  • “It’s obscenely gratuitous lifestyle porn, so personality-free that it could be watched without volume in a hotel reception, and it’s gradually and inevitably interspersed with more softcore porn, so soft and so boringly frequent that I could almost feel a collective audience sigh every time they got naked again.” - The Guardian

What’s it rated?

Loveless

Source: The Upcoming/YouTube

What we know

The Russian director Andrey Zvyagintsev presents another fairly bleak but great film, this time about a boy who goes missing and the search to find him.

What the critics say

  • “The terrible calamity throws everything into a sharper, clearer relief. And so far from falling into each other’s arms, or finding any kind of comfort in each other’s desperation, their existing unhappiness is exalted into an ecstasy of rage and self-hate.” - The Guardian
  • ““Loveless” can be seen not just as a drama of marital dysfunction but as a fierce metaphorical indictment of the society that produced its characters.” - RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

The 15:17 to Paris

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

What we know

Clint Eastwood directs this true story of what happened when three Americans on holidays in Europe foil an attempted terror attack. It focuses more on the men’s lives than the attack, and is less of an action film than one that emphasises personal courage.

What the critics say

  • “There’s an obvious precursor to “The 15:17 to Paris,” and that’s “United 93,” which I have never hesitated to call the one great post-9/11 drama. It, too, stayed as true as possible to the most mundane facts — and it also featured a number of non-actors (albeit in small roles, in the control tower) who’d actually lived through what they were depicting.” - Variety
  • “ The one big commercial hope for The 15:17 to Paris (the very title of which may prove a bit confusing for the down-home crowd) lies in capturing a portion of the huge American Sniper audience, as the new film has patriotic and religious angles that may hold significant appeal for viewers across Middle and Southern America.” - Hollywood Reporter

What’s it rated?

The Mercy

Source: FilmTrailerZone/YouTube

What we know

This is the true story of Donald Crowhurst (don’t Google him unless you want to totally spoil the film), who set out in 1968 to take part in a round-the-world yacht contest.

What the critics say

  • “ Colin Firth plays Crowhurst with a comic edge in the early stretches, but becomes a more human, tragic figure as he voyages into his own personal heart of darkness.”- Screen Daily
  • “Through all the film’s bumps and scrapes, Firth does invest a lot of commendable energy in helping us grasp Crowhurst’s besieged state of mind.” - The Telegraph

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:







  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Snow forecast tonight as temperatures set to dip to -2
81,988  37
2
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
55,503  0
3
'We are trying to sound the alarm' - committee hears Public Services Card is a legal ticking time bomb
49,699  132
Fora
1
A well-funded Galway startup has poached a former Bloomberg exec to be its boss
260  0
2
These were the biggest hotel deals of 2017
256  0
3
A huge French company is taking over one of Ireland's biggest recruitment firms
248  0
The42
1
'I couldn't eat, couldn't sleep... I mean, f**k, I was in a dark place'
37,996  8
2
'He reminds me of a young Christian Cullen. He is box office' - O'Shea
32,396  23
3
Larmour in line for Test debut as Schmidt tweaks pack for Italy
25,776  84
DailyEdge.ie
1
These women asked out the lads they fancy for Valentine's Day, and shared their replies on Twitter
10,154  2
2
Taylor Swift didn't hold back when it came to slagging Ed Sheeran's height
6,945  0
3
Someone made a complaint about an episode of Bridget and Eamon over its 'redhead discrimination'
5,662  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Notorious British IS fighters nicknamed the 'Beatles' captured by Kurdish forces - reports
Wall Street, we have a correction: The Dow Jones is plummeting again
US Vice President to be in same room as North Korean head of state - but 'no intention' for meeting
COURTS
Man (45) accused of murder of Irene White further remanded in custody
Man (45) accused of murder of Irene White further remanded in custody
Alleged rape victim says she has 'no complaint' with the man accused of withholding information
Irish Rail appeals after passenger granted €16k in damages for false imprisonment
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
Gardaí release images of van that was partially burnt out after Jason Molyneux murder
Family seek help in tracing a 55-year-old Cork woman who is missing
Five hunting dogs killed after escaping onto busy M3 motorway
DUBLIN
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
New longer Luas tram blocks traffic after its back carriage sticks out past O'Connell Bridge
Teen arrested after man (50s) dies in west Dublin stabbing
'You've to make sure you're 100%' - It's block by block for injured Dublin star McCaffrey

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie