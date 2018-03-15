Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Mary Magdalene

What we know

Rooney Mara stars as the titular Mary, and Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus in this film about his follower.

What the critics say

“But Mary washing Jesus’s feet with her hair has been removed and each of the big events seems weirdly low key and even anti-climactic.” – The Guardian

“Garth Davis attempts a fresh, feminist portrait of the Apostle to the Apostles, but there’s not much passion in this play.” - Variety

What’s it rated?

Peter Rabbit

What we know

This film brings Peter Rabbit – he of the Beatrix Potter books – to life, but with a modern twist. We follow his and his friends’ adventures in an English garden.

What the critics say

“It’s based on a wholesome storybook with not even a dash of cynicism. It shouldn’t have been afraid to embrace that. It comes off a bit cool, but in the unemotional sense rather than the one it’s aiming for.” – Empire

“Clearly there is a severe case of “Paddington” envy here and a hunger for yet another animated franchise. But easy chuckles are no substitute for genuine charm. I’m just glad that Corden didn’t insist on doing rabbit burrow karaoke.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Damo and Ivor: The Movie

What we know

The small screen stars take to the big screen as they discover they have another brother. Expect stereotypes to abound here.

What the critics say

“Laughs are hard fought for with the broad humour relying solely on the shallow characterisations of Northsiders, Southsiders, and the travelling community; Quirke may catch some flak with the depiction of the latter but he’ll probably point out that he’s just as obvious with Damo and Ivor as he is with John Joe.” – Entertainment.ie

“Geography aside, as a joke delivery mechanism it’s not terrible in principle. The problems, in practice, are the jokes themselves. By and large, what we get is a selection of stereotypes screaming and gurning in outfits that would be OTT in a three minute sketch.” – Headstuff

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: No score yet

IMDB: 8.2/10

Also in cinemas: You Were Never Really Here, The Lodgers, Mon and Dad, Gringo, Sweet Country, Unless, and Tomb Raider.

Which one would you go see first?

