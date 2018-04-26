Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Avengers: Infinity War

What we know

The latest Marvel blockbuster (the sequel to The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron) is set two years after the events in Captain America: Civil War, and sees the Avengers joining forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

What the critics say

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR is basically CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR times 20, except with less hero-on-hero fighting. I think people who loved the airport fight in CIVIL WAR like I did will go nuts for this film, and people who were bored will be 20 times as bored here. #InfinityWar — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018 Source: Tasha Robinson /Twitter

What’s it rated?

Beast

What we know

A young woman is stuck living at home in a rural community on Jersey. When a messy newcomer arrives, she falls hard – but is he actually dangerous?

What the critics say

“Pearce has also written a well-carpentered screenplay; there are some very big scenes and big moments here – sometimes too big – but he gives us a carefully crafted dramatic setup, an intriguingly curated selection of suspects for the crime and all of it building to a fascinating, finely balanced ambiguity in the movie’s climactic stages.” – The Guardian

“Upgrading a sleeping-with-the-enemy premise familiar from countless B-thrillers with a faintly mythic aura and cool psychosexual shading, “Beast” also sustains a fresh, frank feminine perspective through Jessie Buckley’s remarkable lead performance.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

The Delinquent Season

What we know

Two middle-class Dublin couples find themselves thrown into messy situations when an affair begins. Can they handle the fallout? Written and directed by Mark O’Rowe.

What the critics say

“The film, as its title suggests, manages to capture both the thrill of doing something transgressive but also the pressure to hide it from others. The scenes of intimacy are raw and sensual but forever tinged with the knowledge that things will not end well.” - Film Ireland

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

