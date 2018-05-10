Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Entebbe

What we know

Based on the true story of the hijacking of a plane that is forced to land in Entebbe, Uganda, in an effort to have Palestinian terrorists released.

What the critics say

“To their credit, they try not just to celebrate the derring-do of the Israeli rescuers but to give the point of view of the two hapless, idealistic German militants who orchestrated the hijacking.” – Independent

“José Padilha’s “7 Days in Entebbe,” a reasonably efficient action movie, is thus both an update and a throwback. It features an international ensemble of well-known actors playing real historical figures, and tries to balance geopolitical sobriety with suspense-thriller sensationalism.” – New York Times

What’s it rated?

Breaking In

What we know

Gabrielle Union brings her two kids back to her dad’s house for a weekend away… but the house gets broken into and she has to save her children’s lives (don’t watch all the trailer unless you want to see the entire plot unfold).

What the critics say

“Union, who joins Halle Berry and others who have tackled this “You have no idea what I’m capable of” mom gets down and dirty when her kids are “Taken” genre, gives a little of herself. But she only goes half-Halle in this. The commitment isn’t really there as Shaun half-hearted shouts “I’ll get you out, I love you” to her children.” – Rogers Movie Nation

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: None yet

Life of the Party

What we know

Our beloved Melissa McCarthy plays a mum who’s dumped by her husband and decides to get her life back – by going to college.

What the critics say

“Calling Life of the Party a coming-of-age film for millennials may not be too far off the mark; there are enough Princess Bride makeovers and Harry Potter sub-texts to lure the ‘Netflix and chill’ crowd in for a gander” – Gulf News

What’s it rated?

RottenTomatoes: None yet

IMDB: 4.4/10

Which one would you go see first?

