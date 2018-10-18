Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid?

We take a look.

Dogman

What we know

A gentle dog groomer called Marcello gets involved in a dangerous relationship with a local boxer who’s a fan of terrorising their neighbourhood.

What the critics say

“Fonte, a little known figure who has rarely played leading roles before, won the Best Actor award at Cannes. It would be no surprise at all if his tender, funny and immensely poignant performance picks up further prizes down the line.” – The Independent

“Matteo Garrone’s latest film, Dogman, is a film worthy of his stature and the first time his bite has been as strong as his bark. This morality tale wrings gripping drama from an imperfect man backed into an unenviable corner.” – Slash Film

What’s it rated?

Halloween

What we know

It’s the return of Michael Myers – who hasn’t given up on Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis). Only this time, she’s very prepared.

What the critics say

“Four decades after the events of Halloween — this particular version of the Halloween universe eschews the other sequels — serial killer Michael Myers still looms heavily in the imaginations of a new generation of investigative journalists. But also deep in the psyche of his lone survivor, Laurie Strode” - Consequence of Sound

“There are shots of the Shape in this Halloween that are beautiful, in which he’s framed by window sills and trees, his mask faintly glowing.” - Vulture

What’s it rated?

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

What we know

Yes, this is based on the RL Stine teen book series – so expect things that go bump in the night, but nothing too scary.

What the critics say

“Yielding fewer jolts and giggles than its predecessor, the results play more like functionally programmed babysitting software than any work of the imagination.” - The Guardian

“Some genuinely good tension building makes way for simplistic goofy comedy, and although most of the monster effects are fine, you can see flickering around the hair of cast members when in cars, clearly denoting use of green screen.” – The Hollywood News

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?

