This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation

Creditors have moved to wind up the An Post challenger after a tumultuous 12 months for the firm.

By Fora Staff Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 8:00 AM
Fri 1:02 AM 6,029 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4163287
Ian Glass
Ian Glass
Ian Glass

A POSTAL SERVICE that sought to challenge An Post appears headed for liquidation after its creditors moved to wind up the company.

City Post Limited, which traded as CityPost, was set up in 1990 and provided private postal services.

A notice published yesterday said that a creditors’ meeting has been called for later this month with a view to liquidating the company.

The CityPost website was listed as “under maintenance” yesterday, while the LinkedIn profile of its chief executive and founder, Ian Glass, said that he had stepped away from the business last month.

Neither Glass nor the company had responded to requests for comment at the time of publication. ComReg confirmed that CityPost had not been an authorised post provider since 10 July, when it informed the regulator it was no longer offering the service.

The most recent set of accounts for City Post Limited show the firm registered a loss of more than €1.4 million during the 12-month period that ended 31 March 2017.

The amount due to its creditors also more than doubled during the period from €1.2 million to €2.6 million.

90226868_90226868 Ian Glass Source: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The move to wind up CityPost has come after a tumultuous 12 months for the company.

At the beginning of last year, CityPost moved to challenge An Post’s stranglehold on the postal market with a new cheaper mail service aimed at businesses called ‘iPOST’.

The Dublin-based firm, which said it employed around 150 people at the time, planned to invest €1 million in the development of the ‘iPOST’ system.

Reprimands and probes

However, CityPost was later reprimanded by the ads watchdog after An Post complained promotions for iPOST were spreading “misleading” information about the semi-state’s postal services.

The warning from the advertising regulator came during the same month An Garda Siochana began an investigation into the company.

The Sunday Business Post reported that the gardaí probe came after a disclosure to the communications watchdog, ComReg, by an employee who had been let go by the firm.

Neither An Garda Siochana nor ComReg would comment on the matter when contacted by Fora yesterday.

The incident last year was not the first time CityPost was investigated by the gardaí. CityPost’s previous attempt to break into the postal market six years ago was stunted by a garda probe.

The gardaí looked into an incident at the firm after a number of confidential corporate letters were sent to the wrong address.

Screen Shot 2018-08-02 at 14.48.28 CityPost's current homepage Source: CityPost

Two months after the latest gardaí investigation, CityPost was forced to temporarily take down its website after an alleged security flaw was found in its system.

A vigilante security researcher who claimed to have identified an issue in the CityPost system said he was able to find a method to hack into the website and find customers’ personal details.

CityPost argued that no customer details were taken during the alleged breach and that it was a “false alarm”.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Woman found dead at Galway direct provision centre
41,430  30
2
Poll: Are the strike days making you wary of booking Ryanair flights?
41,127  100
3
Two dead in Spain as Europe wilts under record heatwave
40,442  49
Fora
1
The State wants to build a data centre in Kildare - but it's worried about its own planning rules
462  0
2
'I woke up one morning and thought: I don't want to be a barman when I'm 40'
437  0
3
Glasnevin plans for a chapel over the graves of the 'poor of Dublin' have been rejected
240  0
The42
1
Return of the Mac! Conor McGregor booked to fight for UFC title in October
44,486  99
2
'The lads know how good he is, and can be, so there's a bit of a buzz around the place'
38,621  40
3
Paul O'Connell takes up coaching role with Top 14 side Stade Français
25,721  36
DailyEdge
1
RTÉ Archives has created an exhibition of loads of Irish celebs before they were famous
7,344  0
2
A Britney Spears fan made her laugh on stage and it's started a gas new concert trend
5,718  0
3
9 weird former celeb couples that should have given it another shot
5,280  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Hospital secures court orders to stop two patients with dementia from leaving
Boy (13) charged over Ana Kriegel murder released on bail supervision programme
'Guilty of f***ing what' - Dublin man shouts in court when found guilty of Louth double murder
GARDAí
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Ian Bailey 'disappointed' with Gsoc report into Toscan Du Plantier case
Man (70) dies in two-vehicle collision in Galway
Man dies in house fire in Cavan
DUBLIN
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldnât walk away either'
'Bittersweet is the best way to describe it. It was hard to watch but I couldn’t walk away either'
After a garda probe and potential cyber breach, CityPost is headed for liquidation
Warning issued as four cases of measles are reported in Dublin

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie