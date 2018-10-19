This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 19 October, 2018
Civil servant attack accused stabbed another woman on Luas two weeks earlier, court hears

Laura Kenna (35) is charged with the attempted murder of Fionnuala Bourke.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Friday 19 Oct 2018, 7:45 AM
A WOMAN ON trial for alleged attempted murder stabbed a woman on the Luas two weeks earlier, the Central Criminal Court has heard. 

Laura Kenna (35), of no fixed abode, is charged with the attempted murder of Fionnuala Bourke on Lower Drumcondra Road, Dublin 9 on 3 January 2017. She is also charged with assault intending to cause serious harm.

Kenna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to both counts.

Opening the case on Tuesday, prosecuting counsel, Anthony Sammon SC, said the central issue was the state of mind of Kenna at the time. He said the jury would hear evidence from two consultant psychiatrists from the Central Mental Hospital and there would be a conflict in the opinions of the doctors.

Sammon told the jury that Bourke, a civil servant, was walking home from work around 5pm on the day in question when she was attacked by Kenna with a knife. Sammon said Bourke’s “throat was slit” and she suffered “severe facial scarring”.

Upon her arrest the following day, Kenna told gardaí “I’m guilty. Yeah, I fucking did it. Is she still alive? Yeah I did it, I sliced her like you would a goat. You couldn’t have stitched that up, I cut through her like butter,” the jury heard. 

Psychiatric consultations

Counsel for Kenna, Barry White SC, called Dr Stephen Monks, consultant forensic psychiatrist based at the Central Mental Hospital, to give evidence yesterday. 

Monks told the jury that he interviewed Kenna on two occasions in 2018 and, in his opinion, Kenna had schizophrenic affective disorder and presented concurrently with psychotic delusions and hallucinations. 

In addition, she had manic mood swings and grandiose delusions. He said she was hearing noises where in reality there were no noises. He said Kenna believed she was receiving messages from the television and could communicate with celebrities.

Dr Monks told the jury that two weeks before the alleged attempted murder of Bourke, Kenna stabbed a woman on the Luas in the face with a pen.

Kenna believed the woman had been saying things about her under her breath but it was “most likely” the woman hadn’t said anything at all. She intended to stab her in the eye. 

Shortly after being released from garda custody for the Luas incident, Kenna stated that she thought she was going to be “eaten” and that if she didn’t kill someone she wouldn’t survive. She stated that she was being talked into killing somebody by the “voices in her head”. 

The trial continues.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

