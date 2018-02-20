Most of those living in Ireland think the Irish language should be legally protected in the North

Source: Rollingnews.ie

A MAJORITY OF people living in the south of Ireland believe that the Irish language should be legally protected in the North.

The Irish language has become one of the largest stumbling blocks in talks aimed at relaunching the Northern Irish Assembly.

The DUP says it cannot agree to a dedicated Irish language act, while Sinn Féin says that a return to direct rule from Westminster is not a possibility.

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning government since January of 2017.

Today’s poll, which suggests a deal of support for Sinn Féin’s stance in the Stormont talks, was carried out on behalf of RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live by Amárach Research.

When asked should the Irish language be protected in the North, 54% of those polled said yes.

23% of respondents said no, and the same amount again didn’t know.

The poll saw the question put to over 1,000 Irish adults, all aged 18 years or more, and was carried out yesterday.