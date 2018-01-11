Car caught speeding twice in less than half an hour in two different Clare towns

Clare Traffic Corps caught the driver of this car twice for speeding in less than half an hour in two different towns in the county. 107kph in an 80kph and 72kph in a 50kph. Fined for both offences. pic.twitter.com/7AcLXEaB56 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 11, 2018 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

A CAR WAS caught by gardaí twice this evening for speeding in less than half an hour.

Clare Traffic Corps caught the driver speeding in two different towns in the county.

It stopped the car both times, with less than half an hour between both stops.

On the first occasion the car was clocked driving at 107 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

On the second occasion the car was caught driving 72 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Gardaí said that the driver was fined for both offences.

Separately today, Sergeant Michael Keevans issued an appeal asking all motorists to be careful and slow down on M7 between junction 9 and 10 due to road works.

A special 60 km/h speed limit is in place while work is ongoing.

He said one driver was clocked yesterday going at 141 km/h hour in the 60 zone. The M7 motorway runs from the outskirts of Naas, Co Kildare to the outskirts of Limerick city.